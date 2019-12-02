INCREMENTOR Launches New Certified Agile Transformation Coach Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INCREMENTOR introduces the Certified Agile Transformation Coach® (C-ATC) program, a brand new professional certification that targets agile coaches, scrum masters, project managers or anybody that is in the process of transforming an organization to become more agile.

The brand new Certified Agile Transformation Coach® (C-ATC) is a training program that enables attendees to improve the agile transformation within their company as well getting certified by passing an online assessment. Agile companies can react faster to customer needs, build higher quality products and have an increased employee satisfaction.

This training is unique as INCREMENTOR is using an agile practice and techniques that support agile teams and the larger eco-system of an organization. INCREMENTOR defined this practice as the Agile Transformation Kata®.

"Executing an agile transformation in a plan-driven, start-to-end, top-down approach is neither fostering an agile culture nor is it successful. Our Agile Transformation Kata and the certification program addresses this missing link in the agile community," says Joe Krebs, President of INCREMENTOR. "We believe that a series of these Katas will lead to business agility."

The Agile Transformation Kata is available as a white paper. Enrollment to the first Agile Transformation Coach® training course, held MAR 3-4, 2020 in New York, is now open. Following the inaugural training, INCREMENTOR will offer more training courses first in North America and Europe and eventually world-wide. INCREMENTOR will also release a train-the-trainer program.

