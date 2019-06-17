INDE Pioneers Augmented Reality Display Advertising with 7 Nationwide Brookfield Mall Properties

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Augmented Reality company INDE is proud to announce a partnership with Brookfield Properties to launch the world's first augmented reality display network. Brookfield is a premier retail property operating company with whom INDE will launch an Augmented Reality advertising network of 7 high-traffic screens in flagship malls across 6 US states with more to follow.

Using the most advanced AR technology, INDE has designed a system that delivers branded immersive experiences on any large-format digital display in any retail space - a cutting-edge media space unlike anything currently on the market. The launch is a huge step towards the future of interactive multi-subject advertising, redefining total engagement with on-screen media, and significantly increasing the value of that media space.

"For many years we've prided ourselves on massive engagement rates with our systems. Now it's time to use that engagement power to benefit potential advertisers and consumers alike. This network provides a unique approach to launching campaigns. National coverage, engaged consumers and the potential for more," said Alex Poulson, CEO of INDE.

AR advertising provides the ultimate and highest-quality solution for brands seeking to revolutionise the way they engage and entertain to the world. The AR media screens in the Brookfield network will provide app- and download-free interactions with 3D content that increases dwell times by 15-20 minutes, resulting in increased engagement with associated advertising and brands.

Statistical data obtained from over 200 large-screen AR installations worldwide suggests that 95% of viewers express an overwhelmingly positive reaction to AR content. Consequently the advertising media around Augmented Reality is able to benefit from significantly higher viewer engagement compared to traditional ad spots.

All Augmented Reality screens will come ready to display a range of ready-made AR content from INDE's award-winning 3D library. INDE will also be offering custom-developed 3D content and on-screen branding opportunities, as well as remote content updates across the screen network.

INDE's large-screen AR system has been a trusted tool used by National Geographic, Universal, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Pizza Hut, Adidas, Coca-Cola and more. Their products and experiences endeavour to create deeper, more engaging interaction between people and three-dimensional digital content. INDE currently operates offices in the United Kingdom, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Budapest.

