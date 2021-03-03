Indecomm Named to HousingWire's 2021 HW Tech 100 List

EDISON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indecomm Global Services, a leading provider of automation, outsourcing, compliance services and technology for the U.S. mortgage industry, has been named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 Tech100 listing of the most innovative mortgage technology companies in the U.S. housing industry. The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

"We are elated to be recognized on the HW 2021 Tech100 list as one of the most innovative technology companies providing business services to the U.S. mortgage industry," said Rajan Nair, CEO, Indecomm Global Services. "By listening to the needs of our clients, we continue to evolve our mortgage automation solutions to lower their costs while increasing their process efficiencies, staff productivity, and ROI. By continuing to seek ways to improve the mortgage loan life cycle, particularly in middle office operations of processing and underwriting, we ultimately enhance the borrower's experience in the mortgage loan process."

Indecomm blends mortgage expertise with technology ingenuity to carefully design solutions with the "Automation Continuum" in mind across the entire mortgage lifecycle, with pragmatic applications to mitigate inefficient processes, increase return on investment, and enhance the overall borrower experience. Spanning across the entire mortgage lifecycle with pragmatic applications, Indecomm's mortgage automation solutions include robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent and supervised automation, and machine learning. These solutions include IncomeGenius®, AuditGeniusTM and BotGeniusTM.

"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients, and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."

"I've been involved in choosing Tech100 winners since we started the program in 2014, and every year it manages to get more competitive," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These companies are truly leading the way to a more innovative housing market!"

