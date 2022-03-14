Indecomm Named to HousingWire's 2022 HW Tech 100 List

EDISON, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indecomm Global Services, a leading provider of technology and business services for the U.S. mortgage industry, today announced that it is one of the 100 companies nationwide to be named as a 2022 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage winner. The 2022 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list of honorees spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving borrower experience and bringing elasticity to mortgage origination and servicing processes.

HousingWire 2022 Tech 100 Mortgage Award Logo

"We are honored to be named to the prestigious HousingWire Tech 100 List for the second consecutive year as a technology innovator and mortgage industry leader," said Rajan Nair, CEO, Indecomm Global Services. "Over the years, a great deal of industry focus has been on improving the borrower experience. Indecomm's mission is to expand upon this goal and modernize the mortgage lifecycle, developing and implementing digital strategies and automation to create even greater efficiencies for all stakeholders in the process. That's why Indecomm innovates."

This year, Indecomm was recognized for simplifying the complexities of the mortgage process by blending mortgage expertise with technology ingenuity to carefully design solutions with the "Automation Continuum" in mind.

"As the mortgage market continues to grapple with margin and resource constraints, Indecomm continues to innovate mortgage automation solutions that serve our customer's need for business scalability, process simplification, and cost reduction," said Narayan Bharadwaj, SVP, Automation.

Spanning across the entire mortgage lifecycle with pragmatic applications, Indecomm's mortgage automation solutions include robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent and supervised automation, and machine learning. These solutions include IncomeGenius™, AuditGenius®, BotGenius™, and the latest product release, DecisionGenius™.

These technology platforms spurred Indecomm's record-breaking growth in recent years, with this year seeing a 44% revenue growth, the addition of 30 new clients, a 36% increase in headcount, and business growth of 300%. Last year alone, Indecomm managed the process of over 4 million loans and touched over $8 billion in mortgage loan origination volume.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

To learn more about Indecomm's mortgage technology and business services, including our automation solutions for the loan lifecycle, visit www.indecomm.com.

About Indecomm

Founded more than 25 years ago, Indecomm Global Services is a leading provider of technology and business services for the US mortgage industry. Indecomm has over 1,500 employees with mortgage industry expertise who develop and support innovative solutions and outsourcing services that support the loan life cycle. Indecomm blends mortgage expertise with technology ingenuity to carefully design solutions with the "Automation Continuum" in mind, including robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent and supervised automation, and machine learning. Visit us at www.indecomm.com.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Press Contact: Krista K. Sabol

Marketing Director, Indecomm

[email protected]

540-533-0991

SOURCE Indecomm