Indegene Omnipresence Launches on Microsoft Surface Tablets

What does transformative customer engagement and field user experience look like in 2019 and beyond? Indegene and Microsoft established a strategic alliance in May 2017 with the aim of verticalizing multiple technologies of the Microsoft ecosystem to answer this call in the life sciences industry.

As customer expectations and business models are rapidly changing, and in an age when millennial prescribers and patients are soon to represent the majority of the industry's customers, current customer engagement platforms are too heavy, too transactionally focused, and too limited in advanced automated capabilities to be successful.1 "Now more than ever, technologies and devices utilized by class leaders in other industries must be adapted to the unique requirements of biopharma to deliver this transformation," said Sanjay Virmani, EVP at Indegene.

The seamless integration between Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, Office 365, the robust and secure Microsoft Azure cloud services with its automation and AI offerings has already accelerated Indegene's time to swiftly launch a lighter-to-deploy, intelligent life sciences platform that can enable rich omnichannel customer experiences, all within one offering. With the Windows app, the platform provides all the cross-platform choices that life sciences organization could require.

"As more powerful mobile and wearable devices are becoming pervasive, life sciences organizations are faced with the need to balance economics with cross-platform support as well as positive experience in spite of multiple form factors," said Connor Flanagan, Worldwide Health Industry Solutions Manager at Microsoft

"Business process requirements in different global markets also vary, for example, inability to use certain device forms or sizes in certain institutional settings like hospitals in some markets like China, and customer preferences and cultural norms in some countries like Japan. In addition, organizations are also interested in evaluating device models like single device, BYOD, especially for field-based users such as sales, MSLs, and KAMs," added Virmani.

About Indegene

Indegene (www.indegene.com) enables global healthcare organizations to address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations and medical expertise and drives better health and business outcomes. Indegene's IP-based solutions help clients drive revenues and productivity by making transformational leaps in digitalization of customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction and health outcomes improvement.

