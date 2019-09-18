Independent Advisors Move $370MM To Arkadios Capital's Growing Platform

Based in Chicago, Jim Walesa has run an independent practice for 37 years. Walesa's clients are business owners, land and mineral rights owners and sophisticated investors.

"Arkadios has an entrepreneurial culture with advisors at the helm who can think outside the box," Walesa said. "This partnership is going to mean more options and solutions with better service."

Ke M. Dao founded Rivertan Financial Group seven years ago and has experienced double-digit percentage growth every year since. The independent wealth planning firm focuses on physicians and medical groups. He moved Rivertan's clients to Arkadios because it can help better scale his practice and better position it for the next level.

"Rivertan Financial is an independent, full-service planning firm dedicated to high-quality service and personalized advice," said Dao. "We found in Arkadios Capital a broker-dealer that understands us, and has the experience and capability to help Rivertan continue its trajectory."

Investment advisors created Arkadios Capital with investment advisors in mind. The people behind one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country needed a broker-dealer partner that didn't exist at that time. Taking the lessons learned from more than three decades in wirehouses and as successful RIAs, they created a hybrid model that puts advisors and their clients first, while offering a full suite of business development and succession solutions.

"Arkadios Capital is thrilled to welcome Jim and Ke to our growing platform," said David Millican, CEO and Founder, Arkadios Capital. "Both have achieved remarkable success in financial planning and wealth advisory services. We want to be the best partner we can be, to help them serve their clients and grow their respective businesses. We will be learning from them along the way."

After co-founding ACG Wealth, which Forbes named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country, Millican launched Arkadios in 2016. The company has more than tripled its revenue, grown to more than 50 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment desk.

