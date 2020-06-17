Independent Bank Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASD: IBTX) will replace Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: PGNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 22. S&P Small-Cap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASD: LNTH) is acquiring Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed on or about June 19 pending final conditions. Post-acquisition, Lantheus Holdings will remain in S&P SmallCap 600.

Independent Bank Group provides various commercial banking products and services. Headquartered in McKinney, TX the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Independent Bank Group Financials Regional Banks DELETED Progenics Pharmaceuticals Health Care Biotechnology

