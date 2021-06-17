Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Named Finalist for Executive Leadership Program in the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards

DALLAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services (Prospera) has been selected as a 2021 Industry Awards finalist in the Thought Leadership division for all Broker-Dealers by WealthManagement.com, a leading digital resource for financial advisors. In their seventh year, the "Wealthies" is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success.

This year, Prospera has been announced as a finalist in the Thought Leadership category for its Executive Leadership Program. Prospera's Executive Leadership Program helps build leaders by acquainting participants with best practices in leadership, challenging them to reflect upon their own leadership competency, and examining ways of achieving both personal and professional growth. Through the use of executive coaching, personality assessments, and gold standard service values, the program serves as a blueprint for short- and long-term strategic planning, and includes developmental activities that strengthen executive and management performance.

Prospera strives to encourage individuals to become leaders no matter their title, emphasizing the firm motto, "We are financial professionals, serving financial professionals."

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognizes firms who demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. In order to qualify, finalists had to define their initiative goals, results, and how this elevated their advisor's experience. The finalists were announced on June 1, 2021, and the ceremony will take place on September 9, 2021 in New York City. In previous years, 2015, 2019, and 2020, Prospera gained acknowledgment for the firm's Launch Your Way turn-key transition system, Gold Standard Service initiative, Advisory Porftolio Modeling Tool, COREngine Advisor Platform, and Fundamental Behaviors Service Program.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition and be a finalist for the Thought Leadership category. We are proud of the programs we've created to help shape the current and future leaders of our firm. Being named a finalist in this category among all broker-dealers shows us we're on the right path," said David Stringer, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Prospera.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business – all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement Industry Awards at Events.WealthManagement.com.

