Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Named Finalist in Two Categories of the WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Awards

Dallas-Based Boutique Wealth Management Firm Selected for Practice Management and Chief Executive Officer Honors

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, today announced it has been selected as a 2022 Industry Awards finalist in the Practice Management and Chief Executive Officer of the Year division for Broker-Dealers with fewer than 1,000 Advisors by WealthManagement.com, a leading digital resource for financial advisors. In their eighth year, the "Wealthies" is the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success.

This year, Prospera has been announced as a finalist in the Practice Management category for its Protect Engagement online tool. This tool is updated weekly and encourages advisors to complete their compliance requirements throughout the year. Advisors are given guidance on how to improve their standings in various categories like completing CE training, engaging with internal communications, trade documentation, and more.

"The Protect Engagement tool was the brainchild of our beloved late CCO, Abel Garcia, who passed away in October 2021. This program was his legacy, and seeing it recognized in the industry means just a little bit more," said Tarah Williams, COO.

The firm was also named finalist in the CEO of the Year category. Having teamed up as Prospera's Co-CEOs in the start of 2021, David Stringer and Tim Edwards together have been named a finalist. Both have served in various leadership roles at the firm for decades, and now share the firm's top title, each with their own set of departments that they oversee. Tim focuses more on the growth side of the firm, while David focuses more on the operational and back office areas of the firm. Under this structure, the pair has helped shape and expand the senior leadership team, built synergies across departments, and transitioned a record number of advisors to the firm.

"Tim and David operating together as Co-CEOs just makes sense," said Williams. "Both bring a variety of skillsets and leadership skills, which has helped Prospera see its largest years of growth yet."

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognizes firms who demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. In order to qualify, finalists had to define their initiative goals, results, and how this elevated their advisor's experience. The finalists were announced on June 1, 2022, and the ceremony will take place on September 8, 2021 in New York City. In previous years, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Prospera gained acknowledgment for the firm's Launch Your Way turn-key transition system, Gold Standard Service initiative, Advisory Porftolio Modeling Tool, COREngine Advisor Platform, Fundamental Behaviors Service Program, and Executive Leadership Program.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business – all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement Industry Awards at Events.WealthManagement.com.

