Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services Wins WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for the Third Time for Its Advisor Technology Support

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services (Prospera) was announced as a 2019 Industry Award winner in the Technology division for Broker-Dealers with under 1,000 advisors by WealthManagement.com, a leading digital resource for financial advisors. The Industry Awards, currently in its fifth year, honors organizations that provide support to ensuring financial advisor success.

Prospera won for its innovative New Advisory Portfolio Modeling Tool which allows advisors to create an adjustable custom blend portfolio with various models, benchmarks, and allocations to better serve their clients. The firm developed this innovative tool in collaboration with circle S studio, a consulting, branding and digital agency located in Richmond, VA that specializes in the financial industry.

The award was announced on September 12, 2019 in New York City, and was based on the following criteria:

A new program or enhancement to an existing platform that helps B/D advisors become more efficient or that enhances the advisor and client experience

An initiative in areas such as new cloud platforms, mobile apps, streamlining processes, integrating multiple systems, improving the user interface, processing speed improvements, easy to use, has new capabilities, features, customizations, etc.

Includes quantitative measures—such as scope, adoption, usage, scale, etc.—and qualitative measures such as innovation, new methods of delivery, creativity, etc.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success, and excellence of firms like Prospera, that serve the advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-in-Chief of WealthManagement.com. "Congratulations to this year's winners – we look forward to seeing you next year."

Prospera previously won two WealthManagement.com Industry Awards in 2015 in both the Transition Support and Service categories for broker/dealers with under 1,000 advisors for its Launch Your Way system and Gold Standard Service initiative.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com," said David Stringer, President of Prospera. "Providing our advisors with the best tools and technology to make their work easier has always been a top priority for us. Winning this award really confirms we're on the right track."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/

About circle S studio

circle S studio is a Richmond, VA-based consulting, branding, and digital agency that serves growth-minded middle market companies across the US. The agency helps clients create authentically differentiated brand experiences that attract and engage customers and top talent to propel meaningful growth. For more information about circle S studio visit https://www.circlesstudio.com/.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business – all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement Industry Awards at Events.WealthManagement.com.

