Independent Insurance Group Hires President and Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Insurance Group (IIG), an innovative insurer whose mission is to improve the lives of victims of serious injury and those who serve them, announced today that George Luecke has been hired as President & Chief Strategy Officer. His duties will include setting IIG's strategic direction as well as overseeing initiatives to enhance IIG's market presence and operations.

"We're pleased to bring George onto the Independent Insurance Group team," shared Michael Upchurch, Chairman of the Board of IIG. "His broad and deep experience within the insurance industry will facilitate IIG's expansion and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients and other important stakeholders."

Luecke has 25 years of experience in multi-disciplinary roles in the insurance and reinsurance industries. During his career, he has served as an executive at long-established insurance companies, such as MetLife, in addition to entrepreneurial start-ups. Prior to directly joining the insurance industry, he was an investment banker specializing in mergers, acquisitions and capital solutions for insurance and reinsurance clients, first at Merrill Lynch and later at Bank of America. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he began his career as a corporate attorney at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York City.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Independent Insurance Group," said Luecke. "IIG is an innovative insurance group backed by LKCM Headwater Investments, a prominent private equity firm. I look forward to helping them build upon the foundation they have created and joining them on their exciting trajectory."

Jacob Smith, a Partner with LKCM Headwater Investments and Principal, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Luther King Capital Management added, "This is one of many positive developments on the horizon for Independent Insurance Group. With the combination of our LKCM Headwater Investments resources and the highly experienced IIG management team leading the way, we believe that IIG is poised for continued growth and success."

ABOUT INDEPENDENT INSURANCE GROUP

Independent Insurance Group, LLC is an insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiaries are involved in the sale, issuance and administration of structured settlement annuities. IIG's operating subsidiaries include Independent Life Insurance Company, an underwriter of single premium annuities for the structured settlement market, Independent Assignment Company a qualified assignment company for structured settlements, Delta Settlements Insurance Services, a settlement planning and structured settlement brokerage firm, and Independent Service Company, an administrative service company. For additional details, please visit www.independent.life.

ABOUT LKCM HEADWATER

LKCM Headwater Investments is a Texas-based private equity firm that partners with management teams to build highly successful companies. LKCM Headwater Investments is affiliated with Luther King Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment firm established in 1979 with over $18.1B of AUM, 50 investment and other professionals and 84 employees*. LKCM's proven investment discipline centers on a long-term focus of investing in well-managed companies that demonstrate an ability to re-invest cash flows into high return investment opportunities. For additional details, please visit www.lkcm.com and www.lkcmheadwater.com.

*As of 6.30.2020

