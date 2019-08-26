Independent Investment Bankers, Corp. Transaction News

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Investment Bankers, Corp. ("IIB") is an SEC registered broker dealer and FINRA/SIPC member that provides back office support services to boutique investment banking groups. Our bankers are primarily engaged in assisting companies either sell their business to strategic or other institutional buyers, or help companies raise expansion debt or equity capital from institutional financing sources.

This year has been steady with client transactions spanning industries such as data analytics, education, food, loans, packaging, pharmaceutical, technology hardware and software, and staffing. IIB has a national network of investment bankers who have assisted clients facilitate hundreds of millions in transaction value so far this year.

IIB understands and supports the entrepreneurial spirit by helping affiliated investment bankers build their own brand in the marketplace. Continuously seeking to encourage an environment of collaboration, IIB helps develop relationships with other investment banking professionals. IIB's largest deal last year was a product of a collaboration facilitated through IIB's networking events. IIB provides excelled customer service, has experienced, committed, and competent management and offers some of the lowest costs and highest payouts in the industry.

Dante Fichera

President

dfichera@iibcorp.com

www.iibcorp.com

SOURCE Independent Investment Bankers, Corp.

