Independent Living Systems Announces Appointment of David Rogers to President

MIAMI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), an industry leader in managing high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicaid, Medicare, and Dual-Eligible market for almost two decades, is pleased to announce that David Rogers has been named President of ILS, effective Sept. 1, 2020.

"I am delighted to announce that David Rogers will lead ILS into its next stage of growth," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of both Independent Living Systems and Florida Community Care. "David is the right leader for ILS and we are pleased to have him in this new role. He is an accomplished professional with a strong leadership background and a proven business development track record. David's leadership has been essential to the company's recent success and we expect his new role will continue to foster ILS's growth."

In 2018, Rogers joined Florida Community Care ("FCC"), a subsidiary of ILS, as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. As President of ILS, Rogers will be responsible for day-to-day management of the internal operations of the company as well as executing on strategies to optimize people, process and technology across the enterprise and to continue to advance ILS as a driving force in healthcare innovation.

"This is an exciting time for ILS, and I'm exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to step into this role," said Rogers. "I look forward to continuing to work with the ILS executive team in the years ahead as we grow and strengthen our national footprint while innovating and creating greater value for our customers, employees and members."

Before assuming his role at FCC, Rogers was Managing Principal of Health Management Associates' ("HMA") Medicaid Market Solutions where he advised and supported state agencies, health systems, health plans, and others. Rogers served as Assistant Deputy Secretary for Medicaid Operations, functioning as the Florida's Medicaid program's Chief Operations Officer. He has also served as Idaho's State Medicaid Director. Rogers is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of health care experience as well as extensive experience in the private sector, having worked as an operations and business development executive in the healthcare sector.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

About Florida Community Care:

Florida Community Care ("FCC") is a Provider Services Network (PSN), contracted to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) services across the state of Florida; sponsored by FCC and the State of Florida, Agency for Health Care Administration. FCC serves the long-term care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings, and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and addressing social determinants of health. For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.

