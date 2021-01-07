Independent Living Systems Announces NCQA Re-Accreditation for Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), an industry leader in managing high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicare, Medicaid and Dual-Eligible market, announced today that it has received re-accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance ("NCQA") for Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports ("LTSS"). ILS' principled dedication to long-term care services, care management, improved outcomes, and continuous quality improvement is evidenced by this re-accreditation. ILS also holds NCQA certifications for Wellness and Health Promotion and Credential Verification Organization. ("CVO").

"Achieving NCQA accreditation again for Case Management for LTSS is a testament to the work we do every day to serve the needs of vulnerable, frail and aging populations nationwide," said Nestor Plana, Chairman/CEO of ILS. "By leveraging our award-winning care management system, we are able to continue to raise the bar and drive improved outcomes."

ILS has been NCQA-accredited for Case Management for LTSS since 2017. ILS again decided to pursue the prestigious three-year NCQA accreditation in 2020 to align with the company's commitment to enhancing quality of life by improving health outcomes, reducing costs, and addressing social determinants of health.

This accreditation helps support organizations that coordinate LTSS by providing a framework for quality improvement. NCQA's standards, which provide a framework for organizations to deliver efficient, effective person-centered care that meets people's needs, helps keep people in their preferred setting and aligns with state requirements. Accreditation focuses on conducting comprehensive assessments, managing care transitions, performing person-centered assessments and care planning, managing critical incident, and measurement and quality improvement.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealth.com.

About NCQA:

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs. For more information, visit www.ncqa.org.

