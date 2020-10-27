Independent Living Systems Delivers Over 10 Million Meals Nationwide During the COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), one of the nation's largest nutritional providers of medically-tailored meals, has provided over 10 Million meals in support of vulnerable and food insecure populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. With over a decade of experience providing Nutritional Support Services, ILS quickly ramped up operations, despite supply chain interruptions, to continue to meet the needs of their health plan and government clients nationwide.

"Delivering in excess of 10 million meals over the last 8 months is pretty incredible," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ILS. "Partnering with our clients and delivering quality meals, with exceptional service, to the homes of the food insecure and most vulnerable in society has been our focus. We are thankful to have been trusted by our valued clients, especially Miami-Dade County Emergency Management, to support the needs of their residents and members during this pandemic."

ILS has provided over 10 million frozen and shelf stable emergency meals through contact-free deliveries. All deliveries are made by drivers wearing full PPE and who have been trained in safety protocols to protect the safety of meal recipients. The shelf stable emergency meals and medically tailored frozen meals ensure that seniors and other vulnerable populations do not go hungry and have access to nutritious and satisfying meals tailored to their unique needs.

ILS plans to continue its meals program expansion through its integrated care management and food as medicine programs that address food insecurity, chronic conditions, food deserts, and social determinants of health. To support this growth, ILS has hired over 300 new employees to manage the additional operational and logistical demands. The company is proud to be creating jobs, while serving the needs of the community.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems offers a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services including clinical and third-party administrative services to managed care organizations and providers that serve high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicare, Medicaid and Dual-Eligible Market. ILS provides assistance beyond the clinical realm at every stage of care from hospitalization to the treatment of chronic illnesses to personalized care management including meals and nutritional support. All medically tailored meals are designed with care to improve health outcomes, lower readmission rates to acute care settings, improve nutritional health status, address social determinants of health, and foster independence.

ILS provides tailored integrated solutions aimed at improving health outcomes while rebalancing costs, addressing social determinants of health and connecting members with community-based resources.

