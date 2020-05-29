Independent Music Artist SANTELESAMISOK Makes a Comeback With New Single 'Deep Furry'

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music artist SANTELESAMISOK makes a loud comeback after a time of silence with his song "Deep Furry". Ariffin Tahir (born May 20, 1997), who uses the stage name SANTELESAMISOK , is a Singaporean producer and entrepreneur and has been able to make some major progress in his short time as a recording artist.

(Pictured: Santelesamisok aka Ariffin Tahir)

SANTELESAMISOK was born in Singapore, his focus shifted from sports to music. His love for music developed at a young age when he started listening to dance music. He started mixing at the age of 17. With encouragement from his peers, he started producing and mixing his own music. This has allowed him to connect on a deeper level with his audience.

Although his music is fire, what people found most interesting about SANTELESAMISOK was his motto of being a "Simp Boy". He describes being a Simp Boy as someone who stands out from others and doesn't care what other people think of them. He gave the example of being a music artist. He recalls his early years as an artist when "no one listened to (his) music or believed" in him. He described the feeling by saying, "When I first started releasing music, no one believed in me. To them it was weird. I was just a brown kid who was trying to create songs and no one took me seriously." He said, "To them, I was lost, but really I was at home. I was right where I wanted to be. Where I felt comfortable. They didn't understand, but I knew I was going to be great so I didn't give up. And that is what being a Simp Boy is. Being creative and doing what you want without thinking about or caring about any body's opinion of you."

And good thing some early doubt from his peers didn't stop SANTELESAMISOK. Now as a 23-year-old, he has amassed a massive following for his music. All year round, SANTELESAMISOK topped almost 70,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has over 1 million across all platforms. His collaborative album "Deception Rain" with DJ Ray Tan charted at #95 in his local region's Spotify's EDM Charts - a very impressive achievement by an independent artist. On top of all that he is balancing his music career with college. He said, "Most people don't understand I am a full-time student and recording artist." He truly is a "Golden Boy", being so successful at the age of 23.

You can find more info about SANTELESAMISOK here: Instagram

Listen to SANTELESAMISOK's Music here: Spotify

