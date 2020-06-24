Independent Oversight Committee of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Independent Reconciliation and Reparation Program publishes third interim report

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman Hon. Lawrence F. Stengel (Ret.), Hon. Kelley B. Hodge, and Charles P. Scheeler of DLA Piper announced today the release of the third interim report of their committee, which oversees the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Independent Reconciliation and Reparation Program. On November 13, 2018, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced the commencement of the program. Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros were retained to administer this program. Lynn Shiner was selected as the Victim Support Facilitator.

The program seeks to address a tragic chapter in the church's history, and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's recognition of the need for reconciliation and reparations after many years of suffering by victims of this tragedy. This program is designed to mitigate the harm, while understanding that no remedy can fully recognize what these victims endured—regardless of when the harm occurred.

Since commencement, over US$50 million has been paid, or approved to be paid, to claimants who alleged abuse by members of the Philadelphia Archdiocese clergy. Since the last Interim Report, the deadline of September 30, 2019 for registering with the IRRP has passed. The IRRP experienced a significant surge of claims just before the deadline resulting in a large number of claims which have yet to be reviewed and evaluated. At this time there remain approximately 250 claims in various stages of review and approximately 82 are currently incomplete, though the administrators are in communication with those claimants to address any deficiencies.

The Victim Support Facilitator, Ms. Lynn Shiner, continues to be available to assist potential claimants and to provide emotional support. Ms. Shiner's services may be requested by emailing the program site at: [email protected].

The Claims Administrators expect to be able to conclude the claims determination process in approximately six months. Following the completion of the program, the committee will issue a final report summarizing the entire program.

