Independent Performance Report Rates Largest Battery in Texas, Designed and Built by FlexGen, "An All-Around Success" After 18 Months of Operations

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "An all-around success." Those were the words to FlexGen, a leading energy storage integrator, following an 18-month independently audited performance report of the West Texas battery energy storage system. Designed and built in 2018, it is the largest battery storage project in the state of Texas.

"We are proud to share that our battery storage project in Upton County has been fully operational for more than a year and a half," says Steve Panagiotou, FlexGen's director of commercial operations. "Battery storage offers safe, reliable and green grid resiliency. As this segment of the renewables industry is still young and growing, tests like this give utilities the confidence to continue investing in a future with state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery storage."

Texas' first and largest energy project

The Upton County project was commissioned in December 2018 and serves the Midland-Odessa region of West Texas. The 10 MW, 42 MWh battery system operates on FlexGen's proprietary energy management software, FlexGen HybridOS.

The FlexGen HybridOS allows the batteries to seamlessly export power onto the grid when it's needed – during peak demand times or when weather disrupts the grid. During off-peak times the battery storage system charges from excess solar and wind power. Not only does the HybridOS software provide reliability, it's also cost-effective for customers. The batteries can be charged during lower-priced periods overnight and discharged in the morning to balance out the difference in prices.

The Upton County battery project received a $1 million grant from the state of Texas and the batteries are able to power nearly 3,000 homes when needed. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data, FlexGen projects account for more than 65% of the utility scale battery storage in Texas, with more than a dozen other similar projects commissioned or under development.

