Independent Practices Form Pediatric-Focused, Clinically Integrated Network on Long Island

COMMACK, N.Y., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of eight independent pediatric practices on Long Island, New York have joined forces to form a clinically integrated network, the Independent Pediatric Collaborative of Long Island, LLC (IPCLI), in order to share clinical data, reduce costs of care and collaborate in order to build on and improve pediatric care delivery on Long Island.

Empowering member practices with the tools they need to reduce operational costs, enhance a practice's value, and improve clinical impact through access to shared data and collaboration with community physician leaders are the primary goals of the new venture. Unlike many 'supergroups,' the IPCLI offers provider practices the opportunity to remain completely independent, continuing to function under their own entities with operational control of day-to-day functions while leveraging the collaborative benefits of participation in the areas of improved clinical care, cost reductions through management initiatives and value-based contracting opportunities.

"With the formation of IPCLI, we now have the organizational capability to support our independent practice members through robust data analytics, cost-sharing initiatives and administrative support, in order to better care for our littlest patients across our Medical Neighborhood", said Juan Espinoza, MD, Vice President, IPCLI.

With a singular focus on pediatrics and pediatric clinical measures, IPCLI practices are well aligned for participation in quality payment initiatives. The CIN is able to aggregate data from multiple sources, including a variety of different medical record systems, which allows members to collectively achieve higher levels of pediatric care. "

"There are many organizations on Long Island that seek to recruit independent practices in order to build membership across a variety of specialties. Instead, we are seeking to build on the medical home model and deliver the highest levels of quality of care in pediatrics, by helping independent practices stay independent, while improving what they can do for kids," said Dr. George Rogu. "And we look forward to welcoming more pediatric practices into our organization as we grow and develop."

Covering a large section of Long Island across 14 locations, the 41 founding member providers include Brentwood Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, PC,RBK Pediatrics & Urgent Care, Mariwalla Nagpal & Cerniello Pediatrics, NorthPort Pediatrics, Babylon Village Pediatrics, Alaaeldin Pediatrics, Pediatrics of Long Island, Suffolk Pediatric Center and include urgent care centers and NCQA-recognized patient-centered medical homes.

More about IPCLI can be found here: www.ipcli.com or here: independentpediatrics.com

Media Contact: Susanne Madden, madden@theverdengroup.com, 845-353-1325

SOURCE Independent Pediatric Collaborative of Long Island

Related Links

http://www.ipcli.com

