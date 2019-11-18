Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend iAnthus Shareholders Vote FOR all Proposed Items at the Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting Emphasis on Corporate Governance and Oversight

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of iAnthus being held at Suite 4400 – 181 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent, third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

iAnthus shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting materials in detail and cast their voted prior to the proxy voting deadline. Copies of the meeting materials are available under iAnthus's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and under the "Investors" section on iAnthus's website at www.iAnthus.com.

-----------------------

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The Board of Directors UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Shareholders vote FOR ALL proposed resolutions to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting.

Submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

-----------------------

Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184

Collect Call Outside North America: +1-416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 27 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-9, NY2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

