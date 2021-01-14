Independent Research Firm Publishes Case Study on DevonWay EHS, QMS, and Asset Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, has published a case study on DevonWay's broad suite of integrated solutions for safety, risk, quality, and asset management.

The case study states that "firms looking for a reliable software platform for safety, quality, and asset management should consider DevonWay," and that DevonWay "is an ideal supplier for:

EHS executives looking to expand the use of EHS analytics across their firms

Operations managers searching for a tool to automate tasks and engage frontline workers

Firms in highly regulated industries with a mobile-enablement strategy

Firms looking for a single, easily configurable enterprise-wide solution for a range of EHSQ [Environmental Health, Safety, and Quality] scenarios."

"We are delighted that Verdantix recognizes the benefits that our software delivers to organizations in high-reliability industries," said DevonWay CEO Chris Moustakas. "Real-world needs don't necessarily fit traditional software categories, so our products are designed to offer exceptional flexibility and extensibility on a single integrated platform that runs in the cloud or on premise."

As outlined in the case study, DevonWay continues to expand its Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Quality Management (QMS), Asset Management (EAM), and Workforce Solutions Suites. Recent areas of investment include an employee safety tracking solution to help manage the impact of COVID-19; sustainability management software for both regulatory compliance and performance improvement; enhancements to the industrial hygiene and sustainability management products; asset management functionality that links equipment calibrations with work order packages; and a fully digital, mobile-first standard operating procedure execution app for iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices.

DevonWay's customers include the US Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Lab, GE Healthcare, Duke Energy, and other large organizations in the government, engineering and construction, biotechnology, and energy sectors worldwide.

Click here to read the full report.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-reliability and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and redundancy. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com or www.linkedin.com/company/devonway.

