Independent Research Firm Recognizes Hexaware as a Strong Performer in API Strategy and Delivery

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, today announced that it has been listed as a 'strong performer' in API Strategy and Delivery by Forrester Research, in their report titled – 'The Forrester Wave™: Specialist API Strategy And Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019'.

Forrester Wave evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It's an assessment of the top vendors in the market. The report has identified the seven most significant service providers in their 19-criterion evaluation of specialist API strategy and delivery service providers. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals select the right one for their needs.

Top providers were evaluated based on three criteria: Current Offerings, Strategy, Market Presence. In the current offering, evaluation parameters included API business strategy, program setup, platform setup, build and implementation, managed operations, and quality and consistency practices. The report notes that Hexaware excels in API platforms and operations and offers a wide range of delivery models for API design and build services. On the scale of 5, Hexaware scored the highest possible in API platform setup and API managed operations criteria. It was also amongst the highest scores of 3.80 in the related offerings criterion.

Report author Randy Heffner, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research wrote, "In our evaluation, Hexaware's top strengths were API platform setup and managed operations Hexaware includes a wide range of technologies and best practices in its definition of integration strategy and delivery. Hexaware is a good shortlist vendor for buyers that already have their API business strategy inline and need integration services with API delivery."

Srinivasan Panchapakesan, Global Head, Application Transformation and Management, Hexaware said, "This recognition comes at an opportune time for Hexaware. We are seeing a positive response from clients for our innovative platforms and strategies, and we believe that this success is aligned with our service themes like Customer Satisfaction with Digital Transformation, Business Agility with Cloud and Automation, TCO with End-to-End Applications Lifecycle Management and Flexibility with Composable Architecture for faster growth. He further added, "We consider this to be a strong testimony to Hexaware as a digital transformation partner to support clients with API & Integration and other related services and initiatives."

