Independent Retailer Thrives in COVID Times Through Inventive and Empathetic Acts Ranging from Creation of Contactless Pneumatic Systems to Artful PPE Displays and Work with Local Non-Profits. Mix is Turning Small Business Black Friday Bright.

SCARSDALE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological inventiveness, empathy and investing in ways for customers to deal with the COVID Crisis are helping enable D'Errico Jewelry to not only survive but prosper in an environment that is dooming thousands of other businesses, and to effectively compete against gigantic Black Friday sales.

Richard D'Errico, co-founder and owner of D'Errico Jewelry, and multiple award winner for everything from jewelry design to cultivating young talent. D'Errico has seen a significant increase in sales through his aggressive use of technology and creative and empathetic implementation of COVID protection practices. Advanced jewelry contactless unit. Customers can pull up at the station, the sending and receiving unit of which is right under the "Drop Off" sign. They press a button, are sent an empty pneumatic container with a writing pad for notes, and can send it back with the press of a button. If they go inside, they'll find attractive displays with free PPE materials.

"We understand how real the risk is and how upset people are about what is happening," says Richard D'Errico, co-founder and owner of D'Errico Jewelry of Scarsdale, NY. In the months since the crisis began, D'Errico had made massive investments in everything from technology to community support. These include creating one of the world's most advanced contactless customer systems at the company's flagship Scarsdale store. In operation for just over 35 years, D'Errico Jewelry has two stores, one in Scarsdale and another in Mount Kisco, NY. The Mount Kisco store also has contactless access.

In a moment of inspiration, D'Errico realized that the pneumatic transport system relied upon by banks and financial systems could work just as well for jewelry. He brought in a construction crew and had video and audio links, pneumatic tubes and an extensive support structure installed right by his main store's front door. Customers can pull in, drop off their treasures, and pick them up, all without leaving their cars. They can even see and hear the pneumatic canister move with satisfying whirs and thumps through clear plastic tubes.

The many customers that do come in the store are greeted by PPE displays that are as much works of art as they are helpful selections of material. Embracing change instead of resisting it is is crucial in today's world, D'Errico says. D'Errico Jewelry has won more than a dozen significant awards in recent years for everything from imparting jewelry wisdom to cultivating young talent. The company's ability to keep going strong holds lessons for businesses of all kinds.

At this stressful and difficult time, D'Errico is also working closely with local community groups. When sales associate Jillian McDonnell used her lock down time to create stunning, hand-crafted masks, D'Errico Jewelry matched the $800 she had generated and donated $1,600 to the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food pantry."Thank you for your wonderful contribution," says Roberta Horowitz, the Pantry's director.

To lay groundwork for the future, D'Errico Jewelry, following strict CDC guidelines, recently hosted a group of 11-14-year-old members of The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester so they could learn about subjects like 3D printing in the real world. "We are thrilled to have this partnership and thank you so much," says chapter CEO Alyzza Ozer.

Because of its energetic actions, D'Errico Jewelry is doing 50 custom bridal jewelry designs a week. That's a little down from before, but it's picking up. It is one of thew few jewelers in America to have its own 3d printer. "I tell people open, advertise, publicize and make your customers comfortable. It's a new world, and you have to change with the time," Richard says.

Additional images can be found at the following Dropbox links:

Images of D'Errico Jewelry's Contactless System:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xm79a8km0mbti70/AAATfVimRZEF2uG6p2HnXbJNa?dl=0

General images of D'Errico Jewelry's creations:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ze5rp31yvvhxg0w/AAA61vQMWuNMG79nyRvCXskOa?dl=0

Articles about D'Errico Jewelry:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7xaav3pgdkfdcf1/AABcgWmx57sKRHVYRnCgE6iia?dl=0

For more information, contact Richard D'Errico at [email protected] or call or text at 917-805-4184. He is available for in-person interviews following CDC guidelines. Ms. Horowitz can be contacted at [email protected] Ms.Ozer's email address is [email protected]

Media Contact:

Tony Seideman

914.334.1626

[email protected]

SOURCE D'Errico Jewelry