Independent Study by Leafreport.com Finds 84 Percent of CBD Products Contain More CBD than Labeled

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by the peer-reviewed CBD educational platform LeafReport.com found that a majority of CBD products tested had CBD levels within 10 percent of what was stated on the label. Of the 37 CBD products tested, 27 (73 percent) contained a CBD amount that was within 90–110 percent of the amount advertised by the company, according to the independent investigation by LeafReport. However, the report's analysts warn that 13 percent of products failed containing more or less than 30 percent of labeled CBD amounts.

CBD Oil Industry Transparency Report

"These findings suggest that the CBD industry is becoming more mature and transparent, resulting in accurate, higher-quality products," explained Noa Gans, Head of Product at Leafreport.com. This level of accuracy is consistent with emerging standards suggested by medical cannabis industry specialists . Meanwhile, only five products had CBD levels that were vastly different (40 percent higher or lower) than the label, one of which contained only six percent of the CBD indicated on the label.

The LeafReport study, conducted by Canalysis Laboratories, an independent cannabis testing lab in Las Vegas, Nevada, also found that most CBD products (84 percent) contained more CBD rather than less, suggesting that companies are taking care to ensure that customers get their money's worth. Tests also showed that many of the products had notable levels of minor cannabinoids, which contribute to the beneficial effects of CBD.

The results of the study found that:

73 percent of products received an A rating, indicating that CBD levels were within 10 percent of the labeled amount;

11 percent received a B rating within 20 percent of the labeled amount;

3 percent received a C rating within 30 percent of the labeled amount;

13 percent received an F rating, indicating that the tested amount varied by more or less than 30 percent of the labeled claim.

Products made by popular, reputable brands had the best results, whereas those offered by lesser-known companies performed worse. "Our findings also confirm that it's a smart choice to buy from reputable, leading CBD brands rather than cheaper, unverified companies," according to Gans.

The complete report can be viewed on the LeafReport website .

About LeafReport.com

LeafReport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the confusing landscape of CBD products. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

Contact:

Beth Graham

Kip Morrison Associates

[email protected]

SOURCE LeafReport.com