Independent Study Finds That Most Current Mobile Device Policies Fail Businesses and Their Employees

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, announced today that Forrester Consulting has completed a commissioned study1 to evaluate the current state of mobile policies and contextual mobile device management. The study finds that mobile device management that considers context – when, where and how a device is being used in the workplace – helps to bridge the gap between policy enforcement and employee engagement and compliance.

"When it comes to creating and enforcing mobile device policies, understanding not just where a device will be used, but also by whom and for what purpose, can help guide decisions around what mobile apps and functions are best enabled or suppressed to promote productivity and safety," said Joe Boyle, CEO, TRUCE Software. "The use of context is key to ensure that employees not just comply with policies but are able to work smarter, more efficiently and without distraction."

Commissioned in April 2019, the online survey engaged 194 decision makers responsible for mobile device management policies and 107 frontline workers at U.S. enterprises in highly mobile or highly regulated industries to explore the topic. According to the study, a majority of decision makers believe that enforcing mobile device policies, based on context, will help to protect company assets, improve safety and streamline operations. Additional findings show that although 60% of employees say they will find ways around their company's policies if getting in the way of what they want to do, 64% agree that their organization should be able to restrict access to apps for productivity reasons.

According to the study, "As the pervasive usage of mobile devices and apps seeps from employees' personal lives into their working lives, the need to effectively balance the usage of these technologies with safety and compliance requirements will continue to grow." Additionally, "Enforcing mobile usage policies that use contextual mobile device management will help organizations achieve the dual goal of protecting the organization while enabling their employees to get their most important work done while they're on the job site."

TRUCE Software will host a webinar on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am CDT, featuring a guest speaker from Forrester to discuss survey results and the benefits of contextual mobile device management technology, as well as make recommendations for effective enforcement of mobile device policy. To register for the webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/TRUCEWebinar.

The full study is available for download at https://trucesoftware.com/forrester-study-august-2019/.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide.

Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

1 Unleash The Full Potential Of Mobile With Contextual Mobile-Device Management, an August 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of TRUCE Software

