Independent Study: Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution Can Deliver an ROI of 339%

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, has today revealed a new study "The Total Economic Impact™ of Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution" carried out by Forrester Consulting, part of an independent research and advisory firm. Based on extensive stakeholder and customer interviews along with financial modelling, Forrester consultants established that organizations using Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution (TI&A) can realize a three-year ROI of 339% with a payback period of less than 6 months. Additionally, the study identified numerous unquantifiable benefits of Group-IB TI&A such as better visibility into digital security threats and improved decision-making about the organization's security posture.

Cost savings and business benefits enabled by Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution

The new Forrester Total Economic Impact study, commissioned by Group-IB, acknowledged that organizations of all sizes and types are struggling to protect their digital assets and infrastructures, therefore need threat intelligence and attribution tools that enable security teams with faster and more efficient cyber risks management and response. Most recent updates to the information security standard of the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 27002, further fuel the urgency for building a solid corporate threat intelligence program.

To evaluate quantified economic benefits of Group-IB's system, Forrester consultants interviewed a multinational financial organization with experience using Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution and projected a three-year financial model. In the study, Forrester found that $3 million in direct savings was generated by fraud prevention for compromised payment cards in just three years. This together with opex savings from discontinuing legacy solutions and a 10% increase in a cybersecurity team's efficiency can generate a net present value (NPV) of $2.6 million and an ROI of 339% for a TI&A customer, according to Forrester's estimates.

"Group-IB TI&A improved the security posture for the organization, which was much needed for our global business operations. It helped us to mitigate the risk, protect digital assets, and significantly improve vulnerability management," commented one of the Group-IB TI&A customers interviewed for the study, a global head of cyber intelligence and threat analysis at an international financial service company.

Among the benefits from using Group-IB TI&A the Forrester's study emphasizes the time savings from reduced false positives investigations and better visibility into advanced cyber threats due to the tailored and curated nature of cyber intelligence that Group-IB provides to its customers.

"One of the most important aspects to consider from any intelligence vendor is the uniqueness of the sources of where they collect information from, the topology that they have, and the human analysts that support the process," says Nicholas Palmer, Head of Global Business at Group-IB. "Forrester's Total Economic Impact study verifies multiple customer feedback loops that the high-fidelity nature of Group-IB's data far surpasses what other intel vendors are able to provide. Additionally, the Forrester's Framework significantly helps companies considering an investment to evaluate the potential financial impact of Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution on their organizations."

