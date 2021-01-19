InDevR Launches VaxArray Measles and Rubella Kit for Improved Vaccine Antigen Characterization

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDevR, Inc., a life science tools company providing powerful analytical technologies to support the development and production of vaccines and biotherapeutics, announced commercial availability of its VaxArray® Measles and Rubella (MR) antigen quantification kit.

Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with the goal of reducing the time and cost of manufacturing for these life-saving vaccines, InDevR's VaxArray MR kit leverages the company's established VaxArray® platform to deliver a rapid quantitative analysis of specific measles and rubella antigens. The VaxArray MR kit provides a precise measure of antigen content in 5 hours, which is a fraction of the time needed for the traditional 10-14-day tissue culture infectious dose measurement. The high accuracy and precision of the MR kit when applied during bioprocessing steps could ultimately minimize the rate of batch rejection. The MR kit works with crude and purified monovalent and bivalent vaccine samples, making it a valuable new tool for rapid characterization of these life-saving vaccines.

Erica Dawson, CTO of InDevR, noted "We are excited to expand on our VaxArray portfolio, which currently includes influenza and coronavirus solutions, by adding this measles and rubella kit to streamline vaccine manufacturing processes. We hope the availability of this new tool will help expedite MR bioprocess development and monitoring, thereby enhancing production and reducing the cost per dose of final vaccine."

During the development, InDevR collaborated with Biological E. Limited, one of the largest vaccines manufacturing companies based out of Hyderabad, India. Biological E's Dr. Senthilkumar Manoharan, General Manager, Analytical Development (Vaccines), said that, "InDevR's VaxArray MR Assay is certainly a novel and excellent alternative tool for measuring antigen content, enabling MR vaccine manufacturers to achieve faster viral antigen content tracking during bioprocess R&D within a day with high precision. This is a significant improvement compared to the traditional long duration and tedious tissue culture-based methodology."

