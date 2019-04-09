Indi Engagement Cloud Chosen by Diverse Leading Brands to Empower Direct Engagement Across Key Market Segments

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indi Engagement Cloud, a unique platform allowing brands to engage with their customers, associates, influencers and followers directly in their digital properties, has announced new relationships with several leading brands representing a wide range of market segments.

Fashion and Apparel – bebe is one of the world's top fashion retailers and a global label that embodies a sensual, sophisticated lifestyle in an upscale, visually stimulating boutique environment.

Eyewear – EyeBuyDirect is an online optical shop offering affordable, attractive eyewear through a start-to-finish process from concept and design to manufacturing.

Travel – JetSuiteX offers the speed and freedom of private travel with no security lines, boarding queues or baggage claim and at the price of commercial airlines.

Food and Beverage – Nékter Juice Bar offers a healthy menu of fresh, made-to-order juices, smoothies and açaí bowls with no hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors.

Charitable Organizations – Orange County United Way (Calif.) focuses on building a good quality of life through access to quality education, sustainable income, good health and stable housing.

Marketplaces – Tokopedia is the largest Indonesian ecommerce marketplace and has raised over $2 billion from investors including Alibaba and SoftBank Vision Fund.

Health and Wellness – Tribali Foods sources 100% organic, high-quality animal meats to create flavorful, versatile and nutrient-dense frozen foods for wholesome, satisfying meals.

Brands worldwide face significant challenges with customer engagement and influencer marketing via social media. They include reaching only a tiny fraction of their followers organically given the changes to social media algorithms, escalating advertising prices required to increase that reach, and a high level of fraud associated with traditional professional influencer marketing.

"We are thrilled to help brands across all market segments who are recognizing the current limitations of intermediated customer engagement," said Indi CEO Neel Grover. "These new relationships also demonstrate that this situation is pervasive across all lines of trade and that a new strategic approach is desperately needed."

The Indi Engagement Cloud is a SaaS video/photo platform that helps brands engage their customers and associates directly in their digital properties by creating shoppable, commissionable reviews and engagement challenges to drive community, brand awareness and performance-based online sales from social media. Key outcomes include a highly engaged customer base, dramatically extended social media reach and robust social and sales data along with new revenue, income and reward opportunities.

Because the engagement is initiated directly on the brand's website or in their app (as compared to social media), brands own all the content and receive email addresses, remarketing rights, and robust social media and sales data associated with all submissions.

For more information on the Indi solution, visit www.indi.com.

About Indi Engagement Cloud

Indi Engagement Cloud is transforming engagement and commerce through a unique platform that enables customer video and photo reviews that are proven to convert much higher than text reviews; performance-based brand ambassador programs with high-converting, authentic, shoppable video and photo content created by store associates and loyal customers; and engagement challenges whereby customers are incentivized to drive brand awareness throughout their social media. The Indi solution is designed to address significant site conversion and social media challenges facing brands around restricted reach, increasing costs, vanity metrics, inflated statistics, fake followings, click fraud and lack of access to data that hinder the ability to generate verifiable impact and ROI. www.indi.com

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Indi-bebe-Brand-Ambassador.png

Photo caption: bebe is one of the major brands utilizing the Indi Engagement Cloud for direct digital engagement with customers, associates, influencers and followers.

Media Contact

Rachel Reenders

KCOMM

949-443-9300

rachel@kcomm.com

SOURCE Indi

Related Links

http://indi.com

