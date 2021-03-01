India $2.3 Billion COVID-19 Vaccines Market to 2027: Approval/Launches of New Vaccines / Rising Focus on Immunization Programs / Increasing Government Support for Vaccine Development
Mar 01, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India COVID-19 Vaccines Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's COVID-19 vaccines market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.3 Billion by 2027 with an impressive CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period.
The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India COVID-19 vaccines market. The study also presents a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2021 - 2027.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends, the number of persons being vaccinated, and doses administered of the COVID-19 vaccines in the Indian Market. The report also explores a detailed analysis of the introduction of the COVID-19, prevention, and vaccines for COVID-19 in the Indian Market.
The report also delivers a detailed assessment of the latest happenings in the Indian COVID-19 vaccines market. It also discovers a comprehensive investigation of the development and key marketed COVID-19 vaccines in India.
The report also offers detailed information about the roles of different Indian ministries/departments in COVID-19 vaccine implementation and the COVID-19 vaccine intelligence network (Co-WIN).
The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration, partnerships, exclusive and licensing agreements, new vaccine developments, and R&D activities in the market. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.
The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the Indian COVID-19 vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, COVID-19 vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, and recent development.
The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Indian COVID-19 vaccines market during the forecast period:
- Approval/launches of the New Vaccines
- Rising focus on immunization programs
- Increasing government support for the vaccine development
The Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:
- Bharat Biotech International Limited
- Serum Institute of India
- Zydus Cadila
- Biological E. Limited
- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction: COVID-19, Prevention and Vaccines
2.1 About COVID-19
2.2 Prevention of COVID-19
2.3 Vaccines for COVID-19
3. India COVID-19 Vaccines Market Size and Analysis (2021 - 2027)
4. India Number of Persons Vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccines (2021 - 2027)
5. India Number of Doses Administered with COVID-19 Vaccines (2021 - 2027)
6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India COVID-19 Vaccines Market
6.1 Market Drivers
6.2 Market Inhibitors
7. Latest Happenings in the India COVID-19 Vaccines Market
8. COVID-19 Vaccines Development in India
9. Key Marketed Vaccines for COVID-19 in India
10. Roles of Different Indian Ministries/Departments in COVID-19 Vaccines Implementation
11. COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN): The Digital Platform
12. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the India COVID-19 Vaccines Market
12.1 Collaboration Deals
12.2 Partnership Deals
12.3 Licensing Agreement
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Bharat Biotech International Limited
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 COVID-19 Vaccine Portfolio
13.1.3 Promising COVID-19 Vaccine in the Clinical Development
13.1.4 Recent Development
13.2 Serum Institute of India
14. Emerging Players Analysis
14.1 Zydus Cadila
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Promising COVID-19 Vaccine in the Clinical Development
14.1.3 Recent Development
14.2 Biological E. Limited
14.3 Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited
14.4 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dugied
