India $32 Mn Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market 2013-2018 & Forecast to 2023

The "India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market, By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM), By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India diesel based lighting towers market is forecast to reach $ 32.6 million by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing construction activities and recovering coal & metal mining sector in the country.

Moreover, rising number of events being organized in urban as well as rural areas along with increasing inclination towards hybrid lighting towers are further likely to push demand for diesel based lighting towers across India over the coming years. North India is the major demand generating region for diesel based lighting towers market in the country, followed by the South region.

Few of the major players operating in India diesel based lighting towers market include



Doosan Bobcat India Private Limited

Aska Equipments Limited

Sigma Search Lights Limited

Atlas Copco ( India ) Limited

) Limited Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt. Ltd

Akshaypatra Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Limited

Arise Construction Equipments

C&S Electric Limited

Modern Hiring Service

Perennial Technologies Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Usage by Different kVA Capacity

4.2. Usage by Type of Engine

4.3. Key Factors Influencing Usage Decision

4.4. Lighting Tower Owned vs Rented

4.5. Unmet Needs



5. India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)

5.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)

5.2.3. By Region (North, South, West and East)

5.2.4. By Company



6. North India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)

6.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)



7. South India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)

7.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)



8. West India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)

8.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)



9. East India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)

9.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)



10. India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Rental Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)

10.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)

10.2.3. By Region (North, South, West and East)

10.3. List of Major Rental Companies for Diesel Based Lighting Towers



11. India Diesel Based Lighting Tower Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. List of Major Potential Infrastructure Companies for Using Lighting Tower



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Value Proposition of Diesel Based Lighting Tower Supplier



17. Trade Dynamics

17.1. Country-wise Import

17.2. Country-wise Export



18. Engine & Alternator Sourcing Analysis

18.1. List of Major Domestic and International Engine Suppliers

18.2. List of Major Domestic and International Alternator Suppliers



19. Engine Servicing Analysis



20. List of Key Customers in Oil & Gas and Event Management Industry



21. India Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1. Competition Benchmarking

22.2. Company Profiles



23. Strategic Recommendations



