India $32 Mn Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market 2013-2018 & Forecast to 2023
Jan 03, 2019, 10:00 ET
The "India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market, By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM), By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India diesel based lighting towers market is forecast to reach $ 32.6 million by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing construction activities and recovering coal & metal mining sector in the country.
Moreover, rising number of events being organized in urban as well as rural areas along with increasing inclination towards hybrid lighting towers are further likely to push demand for diesel based lighting towers across India over the coming years. North India is the major demand generating region for diesel based lighting towers market in the country, followed by the South region.
Few of the major players operating in India diesel based lighting towers market include
- Doosan Bobcat India Private Limited
- Aska Equipments Limited
- Sigma Search Lights Limited
- Atlas Copco (India) Limited
- Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt. Ltd
- Akshaypatra Equipments Pvt. Ltd.
- Greaves Cotton Limited
- Arise Construction Equipments
- C&S Electric Limited
- Modern Hiring Service
- Perennial Technologies Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Usage by Different kVA Capacity
4.2. Usage by Type of Engine
4.3. Key Factors Influencing Usage Decision
4.4. Lighting Tower Owned vs Rented
4.5. Unmet Needs
5. India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)
5.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)
5.2.3. By Region (North, South, West and East)
5.2.4. By Company
6. North India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)
6.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)
7. South India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)
7.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)
8. West India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)
8.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)
9. East India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)
9.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)
10. India Diesel Based Lighting Towers Rental Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type (1500 RPM and 3000 RPM)
10.2.2. By End User (Construction, Mining, Event Management and Others)
10.2.3. By Region (North, South, West and East)
10.3. List of Major Rental Companies for Diesel Based Lighting Towers
11. India Diesel Based Lighting Tower Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. List of Major Potential Infrastructure Companies for Using Lighting Tower
15. Pricing Analysis
16. Value Proposition of Diesel Based Lighting Tower Supplier
17. Trade Dynamics
17.1. Country-wise Import
17.2. Country-wise Export
18. Engine & Alternator Sourcing Analysis
18.1. List of Major Domestic and International Engine Suppliers
18.2. List of Major Domestic and International Alternator Suppliers
19. Engine Servicing Analysis
20. List of Key Customers in Oil & Gas and Event Management Industry
21. India Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1. Competition Benchmarking
22.2. Company Profiles
23. Strategic Recommendations
