India $9.7 Billion Footwear Market Insights, Covid-19 Impacts, Competition and Forecasts, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025

Indian Footwear market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.28% during 2020-2025. Indian Footwear Market was valued at USD 9.70 Billion in the year 2019.

The growing trend of premiumization in the Indian footwear industry and the shift to branded footwear from the unorganized and unbranded footwear will be facilitating growth in the market in the forecast period.



It is expected that the market for Footwear will grow on the back of the rise of middle-income group and increase in literacy rate. Further, active participation in the workforce, supported by ever-growing population and urbanization in the country will fuel market growth.



Under the segments, E-commerce/online sales channels and Women's footwear are estimated to experience the highest market growth over the forecasted period, primarily because of increase in penetration of internet services and increasing participation of women in the labor market. Also, this is supported by escalating investment being pumped by the leading manufacturer of Footwear in order to access a larger consumer base.



The report analyses Footwear Market By Value.

The report analyses Footwear Market By Distribution Channel (Traditional, EBO, LFS, MBO, E-commerce).

The report assesses the Footwear Market By End User (Men, Women, Children).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key development and companies' presence in Footwear with features of their products. Market share of leading Footwear manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Age and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and expansion plans. The companies analysed in the report include Bata India, paragon, Relaxo, Liberty, Khadim

The report presents the analysis of Footwear Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

