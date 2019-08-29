India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3%
The "India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Type, By Product Type, By Device Type, By Demography, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The average life span of a person in India has increased due to advancements in the field of medicines. This has led to more people being subjected to the anxiety that comes with the aging process. Consequently, the motivation to look younger among the population has increased, which is fueling the demand for anti-aging products and devices in India.
Manufacturers of anti-aging devices and products are making increasingly expensive and elaborate marketing campaigns to promote the concept of ideal image in the minds of the consumers. Customers are regularly viewing such advertisements several times a day and across multiple platforms, further reinforcing the idea of the ideal self-appearance.
Additionally, technological advancements in such devices have decreased the side-effects as well, making its youthful effect last longer on the skin. These factors are resulting in the increasing adoption of anti-aging solutions in India.
The report thoroughly covers the market by product types, device types, demography and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered
By Type:
- Products
- Devices
By Product Type:
- Anti-Wrinkle Products
- Anti-Stretch Products
- Other Anti-Aging Products
By Device Type:
- Radio-Frequency Devices
- Laser Devices
- Microdermabrasion Devices
By Demography
- Baby Boomers
- Generation X
- Generation Y
By Regions
- Northern
- Western
- Eastern
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Beirsdorf AG
- Estee Lauder Inc.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- L'Oreal Group
- Lotus Herbals Private Limited
- Oriflame Cosmetics AG
- Procter & Gambel
- Shiseido Company Ltd.
- Sisram Medical Ltd.
