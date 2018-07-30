India Automotive Lighting Market 2013-2018 to 2023 by Vehicle Type, Light Type, Demand Category, Competition Forecast and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Automotive Lighting Market By Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, etc), By Light Type (Indicator Light, Tail Light, Headlight, etc.), By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the automotive lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2023, on the back of improvement in vehicle safety standards, advanced features in vehicle lighting systems, and government regulations towards vehicle lighting systems.







Moreover, increasing automobile production, as well as vehicle fleet is further contributing to the growth of India automotive lighting market.







The report discusses the following aspects of automotive lighting market in India:

Automotive Lighting Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, etc), By Light Type (Indicator Light, Tail Light, Headlight, etc.), By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Companies Featured





Lumax Industries

Fiem Industries Ltd.

Osram GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Magneti Marelli

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo S.A.

General Electric Company

Hyundai Mobis

Key Topics Covered







1. Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Analyst View







4. Voice of Customer



4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



4.2. Challenges/ Unmet Needs



4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level







5. India Automotive Lighting Market Outlook



5.1. Market Size & Forecast



5.1.1. By Value & Volume



5.2. Market Share & Forecast



5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle, Trucks, Buses, and Tractors)



5.2.2. By Light Type (Indicator Light, Tail Light, Headlight, and Headlight with DRL)



5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement)



5.2.4. By Region



5.2.5. By Company



5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)







6. India Two-Wheeler Lighting Market Outlook



6.1. Market Size & Forecast



6.1.1. By Value & Volume



6.2. Market Share & Forecast



6.2.1. By Light Type



6.2.2. By Sales Channel (Authorized Service & Local Workshop)



6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







7. India Passenger Car Lighting Market Outlook



7.1. Market Size & Forecast



7.1.1. By Value & Volume



7.2. Market Share & Forecast



7.2.1. By Light Type



7.2.2. By Sales Channel (Local Workshop, Multibrand, and Authorized Service)



7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







8. India Three-Wheeler Lighting Market Outlook



8.1. Market Size & Forecast



8.1.1. By Value & Volume



8.2. Market Share & Forecast



8.2.1. By Light Type



8.2.2. By Sales Channel (Local Workshop and Authorized Service)



8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Lighting Market Outlook



9.1. Market Size & Forecast



9.1.1. By Value & Volume



9.2. Market Share & Forecast



9.2.1. By Light Type



9.2.2. By Sales Channel (Local Workshop, Multibrand, and Authorized Service)



9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







10. India Tractor Lighting Market Outlook



10.1. Market Size & Forecast



10.1.1. By Value & Volume



10.2. Market Share & Forecast



10.2.1. By Light Type



10.2.2. By Sales Channel (Local Workshop and Authorized Service)



10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







11. India Truck Lighting Market Outlook



11.1. Market Size & Forecast



11.1.1. By Value & Volume



11.2. Market Share & Forecast



11.2.1. By Light Type



11.2.2. By Sales Channel (Local Workshop, Multibrand, and Authorized Service)



11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







12. India Bus Lighting Market Outlook



12.1. Market Size & Forecast



12.1.1. By Value & Volume



12.2. Market Share & Forecast



12.2.1. By Light Type



12.2.2. By Sales Channel (Local Workshop, Multibrand, and Authorized Service)



12.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Light Type)







13. Market Dynamics



13.1. Drivers



13.2. Challenges







14. Market Trends & Developments







15. SWOT Analysis







16. India Economic Profile







17. Competitive Landscape



17.1. Lumax Industries



17.2. Fiem Industries Ltd.



17.3. Osram GmbH



17.4. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.



17.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.



17.6. Magneti Marelli



17.7. Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.



17.8. Valeo S.A.



17.9. General Electric Company



17.10. Hyundai Mobis







18. Strategic Recommendations







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xll3q/india_automotive?w=5

