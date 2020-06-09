NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India baby care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).







- Despite various challenges, there is a huge potential in the Indian baby care market. Consumers are highly inclined in these categories, and they are highly discriminating about the products they buy for their children.

- The market studied is driven by the growing awareness among consumers about the hygiene and convenience associated with baby care products. Additionally, the rise in the population of working women in India largely contributes to the increased baby care products sector, making it one of the significantly growing markets in India. Further, innovative packaging and the use of specific organic ingredients that have significant health benefits are significantly boosting the demand of baby foods and beverages.



Key Market Trends

Surge in Product Innovation and Promotional Campaigns



The baby care products market in India is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous local and regional players, like Procter & Gamble and Nestle, are few among the key product differentiators. The demand for baby care products in India has increased in the recent years, due to rising awareness and increased disposable income of the consumers. Moreover, the leading market players are spreading the brand awareness among the consumers through advertisements and promotional campaigns. For instance, Procter & Gamble's Pampers diaper brand introduced a campaign emphasizing the importance of babies being able to sleep through the night without leaky diaper-induced interruptions, along with educating the parents on how the sleeping habits of the baby affects the entire family.



Increasing Preference for Fortified and Functional Baby Food



India is witnessing an extensive increase in the demand for fortified baby food, with continuous growth in the rising awareness among Indian parents to adequately fulfill the nutritional requirements of their babies. The increasing demand, especially in infant formula, is influencing the growth of the market studied. For instacne, Nestle SA, with its products, such as Nestle Cerelac Fortified Baby Cereal With Milk Multi Grain & Fruits, became the leading company, catering to the demand for fortified baby food in India.



Nutrients used in baby food fortification process include iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamins (A, D, E, K, C, and B). Iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency among Indian children. Consequently, key players of the market studied are introducing fortified baby food products that are rich in iron and folic acid for the baby's physical and mental growth.



Competitive Landscape

The Indian baby care products market is consolidated in nature with the top five companies holding lion's share of the market.? The top five players are Nestlé SA, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Danone S.A. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation, collectively holding majority share of the overall market studied.



