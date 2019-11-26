India Biometrics Market Anticipated to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2024; Registering a CAGR of 15% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Biometrics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

This report provides a deep insight into the Indian biometrics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The India Biometrics market reached a value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024 reaching a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024.



The market for biometrics in India has witnessed strong growth in recent years as a result of its increasing adoption across both government and private sectors. Consumers are increasingly adopting various biometric means such as fingerprint, facial, and voice recognition, to verify their identity as well as to make payments.



The Indian government is also adopting biometric technologies for identification and verification of individuals in various e-Governance applications such as UIDAI (Aadhar), E-Passport, RSBY (Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna), Driving License, etc.



Some of the other factors driving the Indian biometrics market include rising number of smart phone users, improving internet connectivity, increasing security concerns, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the biometrics market with some of the key players being IDEMIA, SecuGen India Pvt. Ltd, NEC India Pvt. Ltd., 4G Identity Solutions Pvt. Ltd., HID India Private Limited., eSSL Security, 3M India Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the Indian biometrics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the Indian biometrics industry?

What is the breakup of the Indian biometrics market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the Indian biometrics market on the basis of functionality?

What is the breakup of the Indian biometrics market on the basis of authentication?

What is the breakup of the Indian biometrics market on the basis of component?

What is the breakup of the Indian biometrics market on the basis of end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian biometrics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian biometrics industry?

What is the structure of the Indian biometrics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian biometrics industry?

What are the profit margins in the Indian biometrics industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Biometrics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Functionality

5.5 Market Breakup by Authentication

5.6 Market Breakup by Component

5.7 Market Breakup by End-user

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 PESTEL Analysis

5.13.1 Political

5.13.2 Economic

5.13.3 Social

5.13.4 Legal

5.13.5 Environmental

5.13.6 Technological

5.14 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Face Recognition

6.2 Hand Geometry

6.3 Voice Recognition

6.4 Signature recognition

6.5 Iris recognition

6.6 AFIS

6.7 Non-AFIS

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by Functionality

7.1 Contact

7.2 Non-contact

7.3 Combined



8 Market Breakup by Authentication

8.1 Single-Factor Authentication

8.2 Multifactor Authentication



9 Market Breakup by Component

9.1 Hardware

9.2 Software



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Government

10.2 Defense Services

10.3 Banking and Finance

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Commercial Safety and Security

10.7 Transport/Visa/Logistics

10.8 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North India

11.2 West and Central India

11.3 South India

11.4 East India



12 Government Regulations



13 Strategic Recommendations



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 IDEMIA

14.3.2 SecuGen India Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.3 NEC India Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.4 4G Identity Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.5 HID India Private Limited

14.3.6 eSSL Security

14.3.7 3M India Ltd.

14.3.8 Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

14.3.9 Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.

14.3.10 Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq8k4a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

