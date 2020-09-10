India Chiller Market by Product Type, Heat Load, End-use and Region - Opportunity Outlook to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Chiller Market By Product Type (Scroll & Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption), By Heat Load (&lessThan;20kW, 20-50kW, 50-100kW, 100-1000kW, Above 1000kW), By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Chiller Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the flourishing food & beverage industry in the country. Furthermore, growing popularity of frozen foods and ready to eat food especially among the working population and youth is positively impacting the growth of the market in the country. Additionally, these chillers are easy to install, easily available in affordable prices, efficient and durable thereby propelling the market.

The market is segmented based on product type, heat load, end-use, region and company. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into scroll & reciprocating, screw, centrifugal and absorption. The scroll & reciprocating segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years owing to their extensive use in various end-user industries such as plastic industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, among others.



Based on end-use, the market can be bifurcated into industrial (metal & mining, pharmaceuticals, chemical & petrochemical, water treatment, construction, plastic, oil & gas, others) and commercial (healthcare, telecom, education, government, BFSI, retail, others). The chemical & petrochemical industry segment is expected to hold significant market share until 2025 attributable to the increasing demand of chillers for cooling hot oil & chemicals.



Major players operating in the Indian Chiller Market include Johnson Controls India Ltd., Voltas Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Thermax Limited, Blue Star Limited, Carrier Midea India, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Thermal Care Inc., Multistack LLC and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Chiller Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Chiller Market based on product type, heat load, end-use, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Chiller Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Chiller Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Chiller Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Chiller Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Chiller Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Scroll & Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption)

5.2.2. By Heat Load (&lessThan; 20kW, 20-50kW, 50-100kW, 100-1000kW, Above 1000kW)

5.2.3. By End Use (Industrial (Metal & Mining, Pharmaceuticals, chemical & Petrochemical, Water Treatment, Construction, Plastic, Oil & Gas, Others) Commercial (Healthcare, Telecom, Education, Government, BFSI, Retail, Others))

5.2.4. By Region (East; West; North; South)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Scroll & Reciprocating Chiller Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Heat Load

6.2.2. By End Use

6.2.3. By Region



7. India Screw Chiller Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Heat Load

7.2.2. By End Use

7.2.3. By Region



8. India Centrifugal Chiller Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Heat Load

8.2.2. By End Use

8.2.3. By Region



9. India Absorption Chiller Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Heat Load

9.2.2. By End Use

9.2.3. By Region



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Johnson Controls India Ltd.

14.2.2. Voltas Limited

14.2.3. Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.4. Thermax Limited

14.2.5. Blue Star Limited

14.2.6. Carrier Midea India

14.2.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.2.8. United Technologies Corporation

14.2.9. Thermal Care Inc.

14.2.10. Multistack LLC



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux9wdu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

