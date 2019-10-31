India Coffee Cafe Market Analysis & Outlook 2014-2024: Projecting a CAGR of More Than 12% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Coffee Cafe Market By Segment (International and Domestic), By Service (In Dine and Take Way), By Product Offering (Coffee, Tea, Other Beverages, Snacks and Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian coffee cafe market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of over 12% during 2019-2024.



The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand from young population, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, corporate culture and global lifestyle. Moreover, rising number of double income households, more global exposure, increasing innovation and media penetration is further fueling growth in the Indian coffee cafe market.



Additionally, factors like changing lifestyle preferences influenced by western countries, a number of variants in beverages available in the market and enhanced accessibility through increasing number of outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities have all added up to the expedition of many national and international players in the sector, which would aid the growth of the Indian coffee cafe market during forecast period.



Some of the leading players in the Indian coffee cafe market are Cafe Coffee Day, Barista Coffee Co Ltd., Costa Coffee, Tata Starbucks Limited (India), Dunkin Donuts, McCafe, Indian Coffee House (ICH), Brewberrys Caf, Cafe Mocha, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Restaurant and Cafe (CBTL), Gloria Jean's Coffees, Georgia Coffee, etc.



