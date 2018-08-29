India Coffee Machine Market, 2013-2018 & 2023
18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Coffee Machine Market By Type (Standard Coffee Machine and Pod Coffee Machine), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales Channel, Direct Sales Channel and Online Sales Channel), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India coffee machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2023, on account of rising coffee culture and increasing dual household income across the country.
Moreover, rising demand for smart kitchen appliances in households, increasing awareness about the benefits of coffee and growing working class population is further expected to drive India coffee machine market through 2023.
India Coffee Machine Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of coffee machine market in India:
- Coffee Machine Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Standard Coffee Machine and Pod Coffee Machine), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales Channel, Direct Sales Channel and Online Sales Channel)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India coffee machine market include
- Astoria
- Rancilio Group SpA
- WMF Group GmbH
- Coffee Day Global Limited
- Philips India Limited
- Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt Ltd
- Stanley Black & Decker India Private Limited
- Usha International Limited
- Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL)
- TTK Prestige Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Coffee Machine Market Overview
6. India Coffee Machine Market Outlook
7. India Standard Coffee Machine Market Outlook
8. India Pod Coffee Machine Market Outlook
9. India Coffee Machine Rental Market Outlook
10. Supply Chain Analysis
11. Import Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8dbvh/india_coffee?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article