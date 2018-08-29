India Coffee Machine Market, 2013-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Coffee Machine Market By Type (Standard Coffee Machine and Pod Coffee Machine), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales Channel, Direct Sales Channel and Online Sales Channel), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India coffee machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2023, on account of rising coffee culture and increasing dual household income across the country.

Moreover, rising demand for smart kitchen appliances in households, increasing awareness about the benefits of coffee and growing working class population is further expected to drive India coffee machine market through 2023.





India Coffee Machine Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of coffee machine market in India:

Coffee Machine Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Standard Coffee Machine and Pod Coffee Machine), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales Channel, Direct Sales Channel and Online Sales Channel)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India coffee machine market include





Astoria

Rancilio Group SpA

WMF Group GmbH

Coffee Day Global Limited

Philips India Limited

Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt Ltd

Stanley Black & Decker India Private Limited

& Decker India Private Limited Usha International Limited

Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL)

TTK Prestige Limited

Key Topics Covered:







1. Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Voice of Customer







5. Global Coffee Machine Market Overview







6. India Coffee Machine Market Outlook







7. India Standard Coffee Machine Market Outlook







8. India Pod Coffee Machine Market Outlook







9. India Coffee Machine Rental Market Outlook







10. Supply Chain Analysis







11. Import Export Analysis







12. Market Dynamics







13. Market Trends & Developments







14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape







15. India Economic Profile







16. Competitive Landscape







17. Strategic Recommendations







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8dbvh/india_coffee?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

