India Combined Heat & Power System Market Forecasts to 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to Nearly $ 161 Million
The "India Combined Heat & Power System Market By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine), By Capacity, By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India combined heat & power system market is projected to grow to nearly $ 161 million by 2023
Growing government initiatives for cogeneration production in form of incentives and subsidies, technological advancements aimed at lowering the cost of combined heat & power (CHP) systems and increasing in-house energy demand from industrial and commercial sectors are the key factors expected to fuel the market in the coming years.
Moreover, growing demand for energy efficient CHP systems and stringent government norms aimed at reducing harmful emissions are anticipated to have a positive impact on the combined heat & power system market in India during forecast period.
India Combined Heat & Power System Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of combined heat & power system market in India:
- Combined Heat & Power System Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine), By Capacity, By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others) & By Type (Gas Vs Steam)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in India combined heat & power system market are
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Thermax Limited
- Siemens Ltd.
- ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- Clarke Energy India Private Limited
- Caterpillar India Private Limited
- Wartsila India Private Limited
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems India Private Limited
- MTU India Private Limited
- Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.
- Green Power International Pvt. Ltd.
- Greenesol Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level: After-Sales Service
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level: Product Quality
5. Global Combined Heat & Power System Market Overview
6. India Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine)
6.2.2. By Capacity (30 kW to 1 MW, 1.1 MW to 5 MW, 5.1 MW to 10 MW and Above 10 MW)
6.2.3. By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others)
6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)
6.2.5. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine)
6.3.2. By Capacity (30 kW to 1 MW, 1.1 MW to 5 MW, 5.1 MW to 10 MW and Above 10 MW)
6.3.3. By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others)
6.3.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)
7. India Gas & Steam Turbine Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook
8. India Reciprocating Engine Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook
9. India Fuel Cell Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook
10. India Microturbine Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Company Profiles
17. Strategic Recommendations
