India Combined Heat & Power System Market Forecasts to 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to Nearly $ 161 Million

The "India Combined Heat & Power System Market By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine), By Capacity, By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India combined heat & power system market is projected to grow to nearly $ 161 million by 2023

Growing government initiatives for cogeneration production in form of incentives and subsidies, technological advancements aimed at lowering the cost of combined heat & power (CHP) systems and increasing in-house energy demand from industrial and commercial sectors are the key factors expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Moreover, growing demand for energy efficient CHP systems and stringent government norms aimed at reducing harmful emissions are anticipated to have a positive impact on the combined heat & power system market in India during forecast period.

India Combined Heat & Power System Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of combined heat & power system market in India:

Combined Heat & Power System Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine), By Capacity, By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others) & By Type (Gas Vs Steam)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in India combined heat & power system market are



Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Thermax Limited

Siemens Ltd.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Clarke Energy India Private Limited

Caterpillar India Private Limited

Wartsila India Private Limited

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems India Private Limited

MTU India Private Limited

Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.

Green Power International Pvt. Ltd.

Greenesol Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level: After-Sales Service

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level: Product Quality



5. Global Combined Heat & Power System Market Overview



6. India Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine)

6.2.2. By Capacity (30 kW to 1 MW, 1.1 MW to 5 MW, 5.1 MW to 10 MW and Above 10 MW)

6.2.3. By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell and Microturbine)

6.3.2. By Capacity (30 kW to 1 MW, 1.1 MW to 5 MW, 5.1 MW to 10 MW and Above 10 MW)

6.3.3. By End Use (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial and Others)

6.3.4. By Region (North, East, West and South)



7. India Gas & Steam Turbine Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook



8. India Reciprocating Engine Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook



9. India Fuel Cell Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook



10. India Microturbine Combined Heat & Power System Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Benchmarking

16.2. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations



