India Construction Industry Worth INR 54,914 Billion by 2024 - COVID-19 Update Q2, 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the construction industry in India is expected to record a CAGR of 15.9% to reach INR 54,914.4 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be INR 16,145.6 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 13% during review period.



Over the next 8 quarters, the report's analysts expect growth across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors in India to remain impacted due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite near term challenges, medium to long term outlook remains positive. Over the short term, investment in the construction industry will be driven by government spending in the infrastructure sector.



Report Coverage



This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in India, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in India.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

India Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in India

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

India Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in India

India Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in India

India Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in India

India Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

Mumbai

Delhi NCR

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Ahmadabad

Pune

Surat

Jaipur

