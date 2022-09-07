India Cyber Security Market Report 2022-2027: Evolving BYOD Trend & Surging Demands Security Protocols and Processes

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Cyber Security Market, By Security Type, By Solutions Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Region, By Top 12 States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Cyber Security Market was valued at USD2200.23 million in the year FY2021. The market growth is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027, with a CAGR of 8.05% to achieve a market value of USD3543.37 million by FY2027.

Surging demands for the security protocols and processes due to increasing data theft is actively driving the growth of the Indian Cyber Security Market in the upcoming five years.

Complaints about the data breach from cyber companies and hacking attempts, cyber phishing, foreign espionage, etc., are majorly driving the market growth. Increased usage of cloud-based services and storage & sharing of data online are also increasing the demand for cyber security and thus supporting the growth of the Indian Cyber Security Market in the next five years.

Evolving trend of bringing your own devices (BYOD) to work and thus surging demand to protect the data from the companies and increasing requirement to monitor the sharing of valuable company integral data through BYOD devices are further substantiating the growth of the Indian Cyber Security Market in the forecast years through FY2027.

From communication services through social media, online based financial exchanges, banking services, e-commerce & delivery services online platforms, are utilizing the advancement of the technology. Internet of Things (IoT), along with the artificial intelligence (AI) working on online and local area networks, are also aiding the growth of the Indian Cyber Security Market in the future five years.

Moreover, increasing big data analytics and processing to account for a potential cyber attack in the future following the previously encountered attacks are also substantiating the growth of the Indian Cyber Security Market in the forecast period.

The Indian Cyber Security Market is segmented by security type, solution type, deployment mode, end-use industry, competitional landscape, regional distribution, and top 12 state analysis. Based on security type, the market is further segmented into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, content security, and others.

Network security is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years because of increasing trends of bringing your own devices to work. Data theft from such instances requires network security.

Also, increasing instances of unauthorized data sharing that often holds information regarding financial strategies and future plans of the companies has also enticed major companies to invest actively toward network security and thereby aiding the growth of the Indian Cyber Security Market in the future five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Indian Cyber Security Market from FY2017 to FY2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Cyber Security Market from FY2022 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

To classify and forecast the Indian Cyber Security Market based on security type, solution type, deployment mode, end-use industry, competitional landscape, regional distribution, and top 12 state analysis.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Cyber Security Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Cyber Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Cyber Security Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Cyber Security Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Cyber Security Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Cyber Security Market.

Mcafee Software ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Palo Alto Networks ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Sonicwall Technology Systems India Private Limited

Fortinet Technologies India Private Limited

FireEye Technologies India Private Limited

Cisco Systems ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Secureworks India Private Limited

F-Secure Pvt Ltd

Kaspersky Lab India Private Limited

ESET, spol. s r.o.

NortonLifeLock India Private Limited

Juniper Networks India Private Limited

IBM India Private Limited

Crowdstrike India Private Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Cyber Security Market, By Security Type:

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Content Security

Others

India Cyber Security Market, By Solution Type:

Firewall

Antivirus & Anti-Malware

Data Loss Prevention

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Email Filtering

Secure Web Gateways

Encryption & Decryption

Others

India Cyber Security Market, By Deployment mode:

On-premises

Cloud

India Cyber Security Market, By End-User Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Defense

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

India Cyber Security Market, By Region:

South

North

West

East

India Cyber Security Market, By Top 12 States

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Telangana

Delhi

UP

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

West Bengal

Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan

Assam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hobknf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets