India Defence Market Report 2021: India Aims to Increase its Defence Production Output to $25 Billion, Including Exports of $5 Billion / FY 2021-2022 Budget's Capital Allocation was Hiked by 18.7%

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Privatisation Thrust and Geopolitical Situation Transforming the Indian Defence Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Defence market represents accessible cumulative capital and revenue acquisition opportunity of $306.95 billion from 2021 to 2030.

India aims to increase its defence production output to $25 billion, including exports of $5 billion. Simultaneously, the FY 2021-2022 defence budget's capital allocation was hiked by 18.7% to provide for modernisation.

The Indian defence market is at the cusp of a revolution, with the introduction of policy changes that promise to reduce program delays and speed up acquisition. Provisions such as allowing leasing of equipment and waiver of offset requirements in government-to-government deals also hold promise in the upcoming decade.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has also set a target of doubling defence production and increasing defence exports by 5 times by 2025. To ensure that these goals are achieved, the MoD is pushing for enhancing private-sector participation to create a level-playing field and is also taking other steps such as corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board. Successful implementation of the envisaged measures will have a long-lasting effect on the defence industry and the competitive landscape.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) that have not delivered as per expectation have traditionally dominated the Indian defence market. As a result, India imports an estimated 70% of its defence needs. The acquisition cycle has also been long blamed for being inefficient resulting in delayed or cancelled contracts.

Consequently, the Indian defence forces suffer from an inventory shortfall and operate legacy equipment. While the call for defence reforms has been a long-stated need, the effect of the faceoff with China and the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact have now seen the government change its stance.

The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, along with Atmanirbhar reforms, aims to increase private sector participation with a view to hold DPSUs to greater accountability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on India Defence Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Growth Drivers for Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030

Restraints to Growth for Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030

Key Predictions

3. Research Scope and Methodology

Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030 Research Scope

Indian Defence Market Segmentation

Research Objectives and Questions

4. Defence Industry Landscape

Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Public Sector

Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Domestic OEMs

Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Foreign OEMs

5. Market Drivers and Restraints

6. Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020

7. Key Programmes

IAF

Indian Navy

Indian Navy: Submarine Arm

Indian Navy: Naval Aviation

Indian Army

8. Defence Market Analysis

Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Overall Allocation

Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Revenue Expenditure

Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Capital Outlay

Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Defence Pensions

Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Summary

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Defence Market Size Forecast

Defence Market Segmentation

Opportunity Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape - Foreign Participants

Competitive Landscape - Government Participants

Competitive Landscape - Emerging Indian Companies

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging on DAP 2020 and Atmanirbhar Reforms, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: High-value Acquisitions Programs, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Tapping the Defence Exports Thrust by the Government, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: Security and Digitalisation Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 5: Integrated Aftermarket Services, 2021

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmuihl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]rkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

