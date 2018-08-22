India Demand Outlook on Farm and Agriculture Equipment Market to 2025 - Ache Din for Agriculture Sector and for Equipment OEMs is Definitely Around

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Demand Outlook on Farm and Agriculture Equipment Market in India by 2024-25: Ache Din for Agriculture Sector and for Equipment OEMs is Definitely Around" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Demand Outlook on Farm and Agriculture Equipment Market in India by 2024-25", aims to provide unparalleled insights on initiatives taken by different state to accelerate growth in agriculture sector, ground reality on what farmers make out of the government support, how it will translate to improved spending on technology absorption and what it will means for agriculture equipment OEMs.





From 56.5% in 1950-51 to ~17% in 2016-17, Share of Agriculture in India's GDP has been on a continuous decline. The decline in growth of agricultural GDP was primarily due to the fall in the production of agricultural crops such as oilseeds, cotton, jute and Mesta, and sugarcane. In 2009-10, despite experiencing the worst south-west monsoon since 1972 and subsequent significant fall in Kharif food grain production, the growth marginally recovered to 0.4 per cent primarily due to a good Rabi crop.

Reversal in this decline, will be a critical piece in ensuring India's GDP consistently grow at over 8% in the times to come. Agriculture plays a vital role in India's economy. Over 58 per cent of the rural households depend on agriculture as their principal means of livelihood.





Agricultural markets remained fragmented even as attempts were made to integrate markets for goods and services. Individual farmers increased investment in irrigation and labour saving devices. Simultaneously, they also increased cropping intensity. Investments paid off as the 2007-12 period was a productive one for agriculture.





However, from a national standpoint, government did not do enough to complement private investment in agriculture, particularly in irrigation. The economies of scale that come out of public investment in irrigation serve to both boost production and partially mitigate the investment risks of farmers. Instead of public investment, policy was oriented towards enhancing spending in subsidies riding on inefficient delivery mechanisms, which left farmers vulnerable to calamities.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary





2. Approach & Methodology





3. Agriculture Sector in India





4. Agriculture Value Chain to Equipment and Equipment Application Mapping





5. Key demand drivers for agriculture equipment demand





6. Level of Mechanization in Agriculture





7. Trend related to Equipment Procurement Vs Equipment on Hire





8. Socio-economic profiling of different farmers from different states





9. Profiling of leading agriculture states of India





10. Installed base of Farm & Agriculture Equipment Market in India





11. Farm & Agriculture Equipment Market in India in 2016-17





12. Identifying the need gap analysis





13. Farm & Agriculture Equipment Market in India by 2024-25





14. PPP Opportunity





15. Statewise PESTEL Analysis to gauge risks to the demand prospects





16. Farm & Agriculture Covered





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x22s6j/india_demand?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

