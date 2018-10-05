India Diaper (Baby & Adult) Market Report 2018: Focus on Disposable, Modern Cloth, Training, Swim Pants & Biodegradable Nappies

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The diaper industry in India has grown with a CAGR of more than 20% from last five years from 2011-12 to 2016-17.



This research provides a comprehensive analysis of the diaper market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data - thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. This report employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.



Diaper market largely consists of baby diapers in India with more than 95% volume share whereas adult diapers have just started to foray into the mainstream market. In India, baby diapers are divided into five types: disposable diapers, modern cloth diapers, training pants, swim pants and biodegradable diapers which have very less presence in the Indian market.

Regarded as a kind of luxury without reuse value in India, diapers are unaffordable for many people in India. In addition, different from consumers in other diaper markets, Indian mothers believed that the use of diapers for a long time may damage their babies' skin. However, with the changing socio-economic climate and shifting cultural patterns, more and more Indian mothers are beginning to accept baby diapers now. Soft and breathable baby diapers meet Indian market demands well.



Key Topics Covered:



1. India Diaper Market Outlook

1.1. Market Size

1.2. Market Share By Segment



2. India Baby Diaper Market

2.1. Market Size

2.2. Market Share

2.3. India Baby Disposable Diaper Market

2.4. India Baby Modern Cloth Diaper Market

2.5. India Baby Training Nappies Market

2.6. India Baby Swim Pants Market

2.7. India Baby Biodegradable/Other Diaper Market



3. India Adult Diaper Market

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume



4. Company Profiles



Bella Premier Happy Hygiene Care Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Kimberly-Clark Lever Pvt. Ltd.

Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm India Private Limited

Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

