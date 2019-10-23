India Digital Signage Market 2015-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Digital Signage Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Components, by Display Screen Type, by Panel Based Display Screen Technology, by Panel Based Display Screen Size, by Pixel Pitch, by True Color LED Application, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Digital Signage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019-25.



India's digital signage market is expected to grow on account of increasing advertising spending by companies in the number of promotional campaigns and the volume of marketing activities in the Indian market. Many of these players are resorting to the use of attractive commercial displays and various other digital signage solutions to display promotional information.



Further, infrastructure development and developing retail and tourism sectors would also propel the demand for digital signage in many parts of the country during the forecast period.



The digital signage market of India is yet to develop on a larger scale owing to the low degree of awareness and thus the adoption of such solutions in the semi-urban and rural parts of the country. Strengthening public infrastructure is leading to increasing in areas of application of digital signage systems across the country.



Within the digital signage market in India, the display screens segment accounted for the majority of the market revenue share, followed by content players and software, in 2018. By display type, the single screen display segment accounts for the majority of the revenue share in the overall market owing to a high number of installations of such screens in major infrastructural projects in the retail and hospitality domains.



Moreover, the retail, hospitality, and transportation application segments of the digital signage market of India would grow significantly during the forecast period as the public infrastructure sector in the country is predicted to flourish in the coming years. Some of the key players in the India digital signage market include LG, Samsung, BenQ, and Panasonic.



The report comprehensively covers the market by components, display screen types, display screen size, display screen technology, applications, verticals, and region. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the India digital signage market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, By Display Screen Type

Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume until 2025, By Display Screen Type

Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, By Display Screen Size

Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume until 2025, By Display Screen Size

Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Applications

Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025, By Applications

Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Verticals

Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025, By Verticals

Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Regions

Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025, By Regions

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share, By Players

Market Share, By Regions

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Components

Display Screen

Kiosk

Content Player

Software

By Display Screen Type

Panel Based

True Color

By Panel based Display Screen Technology

LED

OLED

QLED

By Panel based Display Screen Size

LED

Below 40



40-55



Above 55

OLED

Below 60



60-65



Above 65

QLED

Below 50



50-65



Above 65

By Pixel Pitch

Indoor

9-2mm

1-3mm

1-4mm

Above 4mm

Outdoor

3-4mm

5-8mm

Above 8mm

By True Color LED Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By Verticals

Commercial (Office Spaces & Out-of-Home Advertising)

Transportation

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Entertainment (Sports, Cultural and Reality Events, Amusement Parks)

Others (BFSI, Education)

By Regions

Northern

Eastern

Western

Southern

Companies Mentioned



BenQ Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nusyn Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Vyoma Technologies Private Limited

Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

