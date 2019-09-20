India Digital Tire Solutions Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring Bridgestone, Continental Tire, Goodyear, Michelin

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Tire Solutions Market in India By Type of Vehicle (Truck, Bus, and Others), Components (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type of Solution (TPMS and Fleet Solutions), and Region (North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and Central Zone) - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the author, the digital tire solutions market in India will grow at a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period 2019-2025

The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the digital tire solutions market in India based on segments, which include the type of vehicle, components, type of solution, and region. In addition, digital tire solutions market in India report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

India is witnessing a greater number of tire manufactures venturing into digital tire solutions. Major factors emphasizing the need for digital tire solutions is the need for increasing fuel efficiency, safety, and tire life. The basic process in digital tire ecosystem involves diagnostic management, notification services, and final report generation.



Like any other IoT solution for realizing the ecosystem, there is a need for proper communication network and tire companies are forming a strategic relationship with telecom companies for providing connected solutions. In 2018, Continental tires partnered with Vodafone for its IoT based tire monitoring platform, ContiConnect. ContiConnect helps to prevent tire-related breakdowns by transmitting tire temperature and pressure data to a central web portal through a wireless network.



Some of the major tire manufacturers and their digital solutions are given below



Company and Digital tire solutions

Bridgestone

PressureStat: Tire pressure and temperature monitoring system

TreadStat: Tire and Rim Management software

Toolbox: Digital tire assessment and asset tracking platform for truck and bus tires

Digital Fleet Solutions Business acquired from TomTom in January 2019 . The solution is a data platform for connected vehicles.

. The solution is a data platform for connected vehicles. Fleetpulse: Fleet management solution with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Continental Tire

ContiConnect: Digital Tire Monitoring Platform which analyses and reports data about tire temperature and pressure for heavy vehicles. Includes tire sensors, yard reader stations, and backend software and services

Other services: Includes tire information systems, TPMS, Electronic-Tire Information Systems (eTIS), valve sensors and software for supporting the driver.

Goodyear

Eagle 360: Concept tires with AI which aids the connected car ecosystem.

Goodyear Proactive Solutions: Solutions for fleet operators to resolve tire issues using G-Predict, a predictive analytics technology developed by Goodyear. It includes TPMS for heavy vehicles and off-road vehicles and Goodyear Drive-Over-Reader to measure tread depth, load, and tire pressure over each tire.

Michelin

Track Connect: Connected tire solution developed with the help of two startup companies Exotics Systems and Openium.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.23 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics



5 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Type of Vehicle

5.1 Overview

5.2 Trucks

5.3 Buses

5.4 Others



6 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Tire Sensors

6.2.2 Controlling Devices

6.2.3 Yard Reading Stations

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Web Portal and Mobile Applications

6.4 Services



7 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Type of Solution

7.1 Overview

7.2 TPMS

7.3 Fleet Solutions



8 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North Zone

8.3 South Zone

8.4 East Zone

8.5 West Zone

8.6 Central Zone



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Business Restructuring



10 Vendors Profiles



Bridgestone

Continental

Garmin

Goodyear

Huf Hlsbeck & Frst

Michelin

Omron and Denso

Pragathi Solutions

PressurePro

Schrader TPMS Solutions

SKF

Tymtix

WABCO

