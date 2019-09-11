India Domestic Water Heaters Market, FY2019 to FY2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Domestic Water Heaters Market, Forecast to FY2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to analyze and forecast the Indian domestic water heaters market for the period FY2019 to FY2024.

Water Heaters are among the fastest growing home appliances that provide a continual supply of hot water. Typical domestic uses of hot water include cooking, cleaning, bathing, and space heating. The growth of the water heaters market in India is led by an increasing number of new residential units, rising per capita disposable income, improving standard of living, and technological advancements.



This research study on the water heaters market in India offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product type (electric storage water heaters, electric instant water heaters, electric tankless water heaters, solar water heaters, and gas water heaters); key end-user segments (residential, commercial, and others); and regions (North, South, East and West).



The report covers the market landscape and analyzes its growth prospects over the coming years. It also includes a discussion on the key companies operating in this market. Further, it makes forecasts for the period covering FY2019 to FY2024 and presents a future outlook for the market, which makes it an invaluable resource for industry executives; marketing, sales and product managers; analysts; and other people looking for key industry data along with readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

Some of the major participants operating in the Indian water heater market include Racold Thermo Private Limited, V-Guard Industries Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Havells India Limited, A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., and Usha International Ltd.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What is the current market size and segmentation by type of product, region, and end user?

What is the future growth potential of Water Heaters in India ? What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market?

? What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market? What is the industry structure and how is the competitive environment?

Where are the key growth opportunities and how can brands capitalize on them?

What is the current distribution structure and how is it going to change in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation By Product Type

Market Segmentation By Storage Capacity

Market Segmentation By End Users

Market Segmentation By Region

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Domestic Water Heaters Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-Total Domestic Water Heaters Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End Users

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End users

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Dynamics

Ecosystem and Key Stakeholders

Key Buying Factors

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Domestic Water Heaters Market

6. Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Key Market Participants-Profiling

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Energy-efficient Water Heaters to Play a Critical Role

Growth Opportunity 2-Solar Water Heaters Gaining Prominence

Growth Opportunity 3-Tankless Water Heaters will be the Fastest Growing Segment

Growth Opportunity 4-Demand for Smart and Intelligent Water Heaters will Increase

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Electric Storage Water Heaters Segment Analysis

Electric Storage Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Electric Storage Water Heaters

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Electric Storage Water Heaters

9. Electric Instant Water Heaters Segment Analysis

Electric Instant Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Electric Instant Water Heaters

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Electric Instant Water Heaters

10. Electric Tankless Water Heaters Segment Analysis

Electric Tankless Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Solar Water Heaters Segment Analysis

Solar Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Solar Water Heaters

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Solar Water Heaters

12. Gas Water Heaters Segment Analysis

Gas Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Gas Water Heaters

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Gas Water Heaters

13. Northern Region Analysis

Northern Region-Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

14. Southern Region Analysis

Southern Region-Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

15. Eastern Region Analysis

Eastern Region-Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

16. Western Region Analysis

Western Region-Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

17. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

18. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

Abbreviations and Acronyms

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



AO Smith

Bajaj Electrical

Crompton

EMMVEE

Ferroli

Haier

Havells

HSIL

Inter Solar System

Maharaja

Orient

Polycab

Racold

Singer

Spherehot

Surya

Usha

V-Guard

Venus

