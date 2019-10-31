India Electric Irons Market 2019, Forecast to 2024 - Rise in Sales from eCommerce Platforms Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Electric Irons Market, Forecast to FY2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study aims to analyze and forecast the Indian electric irons market from FY2019 to FY2024.

The growth of irons in India is led by an increasing number of new residential units and other construction activities coupled with rising per capita disposable income. Consistent efforts of manufacturers to stimulate replacement purchases through appealing regular launch of new technologies and ongoing interest of consumers in steam irons is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. The growing interest of consumers in maintaining a well-groomed appearance with wrinkle-free clothes is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

Some of the major participants operating in the Indian electric irons market include Bajaj Electricals, Usha International, Philips, Havells, Morphy Richards, Panasonic, Crompton, Inalsa, Singer, Nova, and Black+Decker.

Research Scope



Market by Product Type

Dry iron: Dry iron does not produce any steam of its own. The damp cloth that is to be ironed help produce the steam to ease the wrinkles in the cloth



Steam iron: Steam iron has built-in mechanisms that produce steam from water that is put into it during ironing, which makes the ironing process faster, easier, and simpler



Garment steamer: It is a handheld device that takes the wrinkles out of a cloth with the use of high-temperature steam without making contact with the fabric

Market by Key end-user segments (residential and commercial)

Geography: India by regional share (North, East, West, South)

Research Highlights



This market analysis of the Indian electric irons offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product type (dry irons, steam irons, garment steamers); by key end-user segments (residential and commercial); and by regions (North, South, East, and West). The study covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The analysis also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.

The research includes market data from FY2019 to FY2024 that gives a future outlook for the electric irons market in India, which makes this analysis an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented exhibits.

Key Issues Addressed



Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What is the current market size and segmentation by type of product, regions, and end users?

What is the future growth potential of electric irons in India ? What will the major drivers, restraints, and trends impacting the market?

? What will the major drivers, restraints, and trends impacting the market? What is the industry structure, and how is the competitive environment?

Where are the key growth opportunities, and how can brands capitalize on it?

What is the current distribution structure, and how is it going to change in the future?

Companies Mentioned



Bajaj Electricals

Black+Decker

Crompton

Havells

Inalsa

Morphy Richards

Nova

Panasonic

Philips

Singer

Usha International

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by End Users

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Distribution Channels

Drivers and Restraints - Total Electric Irons Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends - Total Electric Irons Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

Key Buying Factors

Market Share and Analysis - Total Electric Irons Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Key Market Participants - Profiling

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Demand for Steam Irons Will Rise

Growth Opportunity 2 - Rise in Sales from eCommerce Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3 - Energy-efficient Electric Irons to Play a Critical Role

Growth Opportunity 4 - Rise in Popularity of Garment Steamers

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Dry Irons Segment Analysis

Dry Irons Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Steam Irons Segment Analysis

Steam Irons Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Garment Steamers Segment Analysis

Garment Steamers Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Northern Region Analysis

Northern Region Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Southern Region Analysis

Eastern Region Analysis

Western Region Analysis

The Last Word

