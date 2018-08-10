India Electric Motors Market to 2023 - Focus on Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Transportation Applications

DUBLIN, Aug 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Electric Motors Market By Type (AC Motors Vs. DC Motors), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Transportation), By Application (Pumps, Compressors, Mechanical Movement & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India electric motors market is projected to surpass $ 2.25 billion by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing number of industries and construction activities in the country, in addition to growing government focus towards adoption of energy efficient motors.

Moreover, rising population in tier II and tier III cities, increasing urbanization, and government initiatives such as Make in India, Smart City Mission, affordable housing, AMRUT, etc., are expected to positively influence the electric motors market in India during forecast period.

India Electric Motors Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of electric motors market in India:

Electric Motors Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (AC Motors Vs. DC Motors), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Transportation), By Application (Pumps, Compressors, Mechanical Movement & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in India electric motors market:





CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

ABB India Ltd.

Siemens Ltd.

GE Power India Limited

Bharat Bijlee Limited

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Regal Beloit Corporation (Marathon Electric)

WEG Industries ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Elgi Electric and Industries Limited

Key Topics Covered:







1. Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Analyst View







4. Voice of Customer







5. India Electric Motors Market Outlook







6. India AC Electric Motors Market Outlook







7. India DC Electric Motors Market Outlook







8. Market Dynamics







9. Market Trends & Developments







10. Channel Partner Analysis







11. Price Trend Analysis







12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape







13. India Economic Profile







14. Competitive Landscape







15. Strategic Recommendations







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzcvpx/india_electric?w=5









