India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market 2020-2025: Market is Predicted to Register a CAGR of 57.9% - Long-range Electric Scooters and Motorcycles to Gain Traction

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Research Report: By Product, Battery Type, Voltage, Technology, Maximum Speed, Sales Channel, Application, State - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market would reach a sales volume of 1,080.5 thousand by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 57.9% between 2020 and 2025.



Due to the rising pollution and the increasing provision of financial incentives by the government, the sales of electric scooters and motorcycles are booming in India. In 2019, nearly 152.0 thousand units of electric motorcycles and scooters were sold in the country, registering a 20.6% growth annually from 2014.



In terms of retail sales value, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 63.9% from 2020 to 2025 and attain a revenue of more than $1.0 billion in 2025. A key factor fueling the growth of the market is the provision of lucrative financial incentives and subsidies on electric vehicles by the government. Moreover, the government is also providing tax exemptions and purchase rebates for promoting the utilization of electric vehicles and two-wheelers in the country.



The ballooning sales of these scooters would be driven by the availability of a wide array of electric scooter models in the country, their affordable prices, and their ability to serve as excellent alternatives to the traditional fossil fuel-powered mopeds. According to the publisher, a market research company based in India, the Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market is currently demonstrating the highest growth in Uttar Pradesh out of all the states in the country.



The surge of the market in Uttar Pradesh is caused by the increasing penetration of electric motorcycles and scooters in the state. Moreover, these two-wheelers are registering soaring sales in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities of the state. Because of the rising demand for these vehicles in the state, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are rapidly increasing their dealer network. This is, in turn, pushing up the sales of electric motorcycles and scooters in the state.



Hence, it can be safely said that the market will exhibit rapid growth in the coming years, mainly because of the rising implementation of favorable government policies regarding the sales of electric vehicles and the increasing consumer preference for electric scooters and motorcycles over their fuel-based variants in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Market Indicators

3.1 Overview of Macroeconomic Environment in India

3.2 Overview of Indian Two-Wheeler Market

Chapter 4. Executive Summary

Chapter 5. Introduction

5.1 Definition of Market Segments

5.1.1 By Product

5.1.1.1 Scooter

5.1.1.2 Motorcycle

5.1.2 By Battery Type

5.1.2.1 Sealed lead acid

5.1.2.2 Li-ion

5.1.3 By Voltage

5.1.3.1 36 V

5.1.3.2 48 V

5.1.3.3 60 V

5.1.3.4 72 V

5.1.4 By Technology

5.1.4.1 Removable

5.1.4.2 Non-removable

5.1.5 By Maximum Speed

5.1.5.1 &lessThan;25 km/h

5.1.5.2 25-50 km/h

5.1.5.3 >50 km/h

5.1.6 By Sales Channel

5.1.6.1 Offline

5.1.6.2 Online

5.1.7 By Application

5.1.7.1 B2B

5.1.7.2 B2C

5.2 Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

5.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Trends

5.3.1.1 Growing investment in electric two-wheeler space

5.3.1.2 Growing e-retailing of electric two wheelers

5.3.1.3 OEMs are launching high speed models

5.3.2 Drivers

5.3.2.1 Stringent emission norms

5.3.2.2 Government subsidy and regulatory policies

5.3.2.3 Rising environmental awareness

5.3.2.4 Falling Li-ion battery price

5.3.2.5 Li-ion battery development and planned set up of battery manufacturing units

5.3.2.6 Entry of established two-wheeler manufacturers and new product launch

5.3.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 Lack of awareness and customers perception about electric two-wheelers

5.3.3.2 Lack of charging infrastructure and range anxiety

5.3.3.3 High upfront and battery replacement cost

5.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Growing moto taxi and scooter sharing business

5.3.4.2 Growing demand for last-mile delivery options

5.3.4.3 Long-range electric scooters and motorcycles to gain traction

5.3.4.4 Li-ion powered two-wheelers gaining momentum

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 6. Impact of COVID-19 on India Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market

6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Indian EV Industry

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Last Mile Connectivity

6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Shared Mobility

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Micro-mobility

Chapter 7. Regulatory Policies

7.1 NEMMP 2020

7.1.1 FAME II India Scheme Overview

7.1.2 FAME I India Scheme Overview & Impact

7.1.3 SIAM Policy Overview

7.2 Localization of Electric Vehicle Component

7.3 Import Scenario of Electric Vehicle Component in India

7.3.1 Tax Structure for Import of Electric Vehicle Component in India

7.4 State Level Electric Vehicles Policies in India

Chapter 8. Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Product

8.2 By Battery Type

8.3 By Voltage

8.4 By Technology

8.5 By Maximum Speed

8.6 By Sales Channel

8.7 By Application

8.7.1 B2B electric scooter and motorcycle, by end use

8.8 By State

Chapter 9. Uttar Pradesh Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Product

9.2 By Battery Type

9.3 By Voltage

9.4 By Technology

9.5 By Maximum Speed

9.6 By Sales Channel

9.7 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9.8 Major Cities for Electric Scooters and Motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh

Chapter 10. Maharashtra Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. West Bengal Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Gujarat Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. Tamil Nadu Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. Delhi Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. Rajasthan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Karnataka Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. Haryana Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. Madhya Pradesh Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 19. Rest of India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 20. Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Customer Analysis

20.1 By Age

20.2 By Gender

20.3 By Profession

20.4 By Usage

20.5 By Driving Distance

20.6 Customers Motivation

20.7 Customer Behavior and Trends

Chapter 21. Competitive Landscape

21.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

21.2 Company Benchmarking

21.3 Product Benchmarking

21.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

21.4.1 High Speed Electric Scooter

21.4.2 Low Speed Electric Scooter

21.5 Dealer Mapping (2019)

21.6 Strategic Developments of Key Players

21.6.1 Product launches

21.6.2 Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

21.6.3 Facility Expansion

21.6.4 Other Developments

Chapter 22. Aftermarket Analysis

22.1 OEM to Dealer-Spares, Warranty

22.2 Dealer to Customer-Service Intervals, Road Side Assistance

22.3 Customer Feedback and Challenges

Chapter 23. Cost Analysis

23.1 Charging Station Infrastructure CAPEX and OPEX

23.2 Cost Estimation for Setting Up Electric Scooter Assembly

Chapter 24. Company Profiles

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Electrotherm ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Avon Cycles Ltd.

Lohia Auto Industries

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Tvs Motor Co. Ltd.

Twenty Two Motors Pvt. Ltd. (22 Kymco)

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (Greaves Cotton Ltd.)

Tunwal E-Vehicle India Pvt. Ltd.

